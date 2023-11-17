Rod Ellingworth abruptly resigns from Ineos Grenadiers

Rod Ellingworth has resigned from his role as deputy team principal at Ineos Grenadiers, according to a report in The Telegraph. Ellingworth, who played a crucial role in securing Tour de France victories for Bradley Wiggins, Chris Froome, and Geraint Thomas during two stints with the British team, has left amidst the team’s recent struggles in the TdF.

While Ineos Grenadiers has not officially commented on the reports, Matteo Tosatto, a directeur sportif at the team, confirmed his departure at the end of the year, according to GCN. The news of Ellingworth’s departure, as reported by The Telegraph, has not yet reached the riders, and there are hints that another senior management member might also depart.

In recent months, Ineos Grenadiers has undergone significant changes, with key figures like Ben Williams and Matteo Tosatto leaving their positions. Roger Hammond, another directeur sportif, is reportedly on the way out as well. If Ellingworth departs, John Allert, the team’s managing director, would become the most senior member. According to the Telegraph piece, riders and staff have not yet been informed of Ellingworth leaving.

Rumours surrounding Ellingworth’s position had circulated since the Vuelta a España, with speculation suggesting the 51-year-old might step down amid internal discontent within the team.

Ineos-Grenadiers, and its earlier iteration, Team Sky, have been one of the most successful teams in pro cycling, but in recent years, the squad’s dominance has waned. The team won seven of the eight editions of the Tour de France between 2012 and 2019, with four different riders, and also claimed success in five additional grand tours from 2011 to 2021.