Roglič consolidates Paris-Nice lead with Paris-Nice queen stage victory

Primož Roglič has one hand on the Paris-Nice trophy after winning Saturday’s queen stage on the Col de Turini. Roglič wore the yellow jersey he pulled on after Thursday’s stage. His Jumbo-Visma team has won three of the seven stages and has led Paris-Nice with three different riders. The race has one mountain stage left; Roglič lost Paris-Nice last season on the final day after crashes scuppered his chances. Hugo Houle stayed in the GC top-14 by finishing 3:00 after Roglič.

The Course

There was a Cat. 2 climb cresting at the 55 km mark, but the day was all about the Col de Turini summit finish, 14.9 km of 7.3 percent.

Roglič went into Saturday with a 39-second gap over Simon Yates, 41 seconds over Pierre Latour, 56 seconds over Dani Martinez and 59 seconds over Alexandr Vlasov.

An 18-rider breakaway got loose on the way to the Cat. 2 climb. An early split in the peloton saw Wout Van Aert, João Almeida and Stage 5 winner Brandon McNulty momentarily distanced.

Martinez’s Ineos and Nairo Quintana’s Arkea-Samsic whipped along the field heading to the Col de Turini. With 24 km to ride and the big ascent 9 km away, the gap to the remnants of the breakaway was a minute.

On Turini Rohan Dennis pulled the favourites’ group closer to the last escapee up the road, Movistar’s Gregor Mühlberger. Houle lost contact with 9.5 km remaining.

Latour cracked with 7.2 km to climb and at that point Adam Yates attacked. When Roglič sewed it up Quintana tried to bounce away. Vlasov brought seven riders over to the trio. Over the next few kilometres there was attack after attack which whittled the group down to Martinez, Quintana, Simon Yates and Roglič but couldn’t streamline it further although Martinez and Roglič had a gap for about 1200 metres.

Just inside the red kite, João Almeida joined to make a leading quintet. With 200-metres to go Primož Roglič attacked and no one could hold his wheel. Roglič now leads Simon Yates by 47 seconds and Martinez by a minute with only Sunday’s finale to go.

2022 Paris-Nice Stage 7

1) Primož Roglič (Slovenia/Jumbo-Visma) 4:02:47

2) Dani Martinez (Colombia/Ineos) s.t.

3) Simon Yates (Great Britain/BikeExchange-Jayco) +0:02

18) Hugo Houle (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) +3:00

2022 Paris-Nice GC

1) Primož Roglič (Slovenia/Jumbo-Visma) 26:26:11

2) Simon Yates (Great Britain/BikeExchange-Jayco) +0:47

3) Dani Martinez (Colombia/Ineos) +1:00

14) Hugo Houle (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) +5:13