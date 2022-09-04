Roglič pulls back more time on 2022 Vuelta’s only HC-rated summit finish

Primož Roglič waited a long time to attack Remco Evenepoel on the only HC-rated summit finish of the 2022 Vuelta a España, but he pulled back 15 seconds on the red jersey in the last two kilometres. The day’s winner was another breakaway, Thymen Arensman (The Netherlands/DSM), who grabbed his first career Grand Tour victory. Evenepoel still leads Roglič by 1:34.

The Course

At the end of 152 km, following a 9-km, 7.5 percent Cat. 1, sat the only HC-rated summit finish of the 2022 Vuelta. Sierra Nevada was 23 km of 6.6 percent, its steepest grades in the opening slopes.

Big day ahead at #LaVuelta22, with a daunting finish in Sierra Nevada on Alto de Monachil, which will come after another tough climb, Alto del Purche. pic.twitter.com/dsQFy0FTKT — Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team (@qst_alphavinyl) September 4, 2022

It was another frenetically-paced start, with 8th place Wilco Kelderman crashing and having to chase back with two teammates. A trio of breakaways found 23 more fellows joining in. Thymen Arensman was best placed at +9:14. Previous stage winners: Richard Carapaz, Jay Vine, Marc Soler, Louis Meintjes and Mads Pedersen.

Jay Vine buttressed his KOM lead by being first over the first categorized climb, Puerto del Castillo. There were 65 km until the next climb, the difficult Cat. 1 Alto del Purche. American Lawson Craddock decided to solo away from his breakmates, while AG2R-Citroën helped out Quick Step with the pace making in the peloton.

On Alto del Purche, the Carapaz-Vine group fragmented. Vine bridged over to the American, dispatched him and then put the maximum KOM points in his pocket. On the way to Sierra Nevada Carapaz and nine others joined Vine and Craddock. The Dutch Bees of Jumbo-Visma drove the favourites group.

The Sierra Nevada Monster

The breakaway was 3:30 clear of the red jersey group at the foot of the HC challenge. Soler jumped away from the other fugitives.

Roglič immediately made a surge that Evenepoel matched. A little group containing Ben O’Connor, Angel Lopez and Enric Mas formed around the top two riders on GC. Roglič rode at the front. Fifth place Juan Ayuso laboured to bridge over.

Arensman led the closest chase group to Soler.

Lopez attacked with 11 km to go, looking to jump over Ayuso and Carlos Rodriguez in the GC. Then Mas made a big dig to reach Lopez. Ayuso, Rodriguez, Carapaz and João Almeida toiled to rejoin Roglič and Evenepoel.

Arensman lit out after a flagging Soler with 8 km remaining, making the junction within a kilometre and dropping the Spaniard soon afterwards.

Ayuso rid himself of Rodriguez; he had to make up over a minute to jump into fourth place. He did so.

Roglič made his move with 1.5 km to climb. O’Connor was able to go with him but Evenepoel was not. The red jersey minimized his losses.

Mas was runner-up and Lopez third. Vine scored more KOM points in placing fourth.

Monday is the final rest day before the last week.



2022 Vuelta a España Stage 15

1) Thymen Arensman (The Netherlands/DSM) 4:17:17

2) Enric Mas (Spain/Movistar) +1:23

3) Angel Lopez (Colombia/Astana) +1:25

2022 Vuelta a España GC

1) Remco Evenepoel (Belgium/Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl) 56:40:33

2) Primož Roglič (Slovenia/Jumbo-Visma) +1:34

3) Enric Mas (Spain/Movistar) +2:01

4) Juan Ayuso (Spain/UAE-Emirates) +4:49

5) Carlos Rodriguez (Spain/Ineos) +5:16