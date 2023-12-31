Rohan Dennis charged with causing the death of wife Melissa Hoskins

Rohan Dennis, the former two-time world time trial champion, was reportedly arrested Sunday according to Australian media outlet, 10 News First.

Renowned professional cyclist Rohan Dennis has been arrested in Adelaide, accused of hitting his wife with his car. She sustained serious injuries before dying in hospital this morning. pic.twitter.com/O1VTKmboMS — 10 News First (@10NewsFirst) December 31, 2023



According to 10 News First, the Jumbo-Visma rider was involved in a car collision where his wife, Melissa Hoskins, sustained serious injuries and died way while being transported to the hospital on Sunday morning.

Reports indicate that Dennis is facing charges related to the incident, including reckless driving, dangerous driving, and endangering life. He has been released on bail and is expected to appear in court in March.

Hoskins was a former Olympian and world champion on the track.

Dennis retired from cycling after the 2023 season.