“Roubaix baby”: Tom Pidcock gets last-minute call up for Ineos

In a surprise, 11-th hour announcement, Ineos revealed Tom Pidcock will race his first pro Paris-Roubaix on Sunday.

The Briton has yet to start the iconic cobbled Monument of cycling as a pro racer, though he won the junior version of the event.

Pidcock was originally scheduled to race Itzulia Basque Country this week. Ineos’ star crashed during recon for the Stage 1 time trial, though. With how that six-day stage race unfolded, that small crash could turn out to be a stroke of luck for Pidcock. Especially if he can turn around and land some sort of result at Paris-Roubaix.

“It’s probably my favourite race of all, which I haven’t done as a pro yet,” Pidcock said of being in France for the Monument.

“I think it’s the romance of it, the passion, just the cobbles and the way luck plays a part of it,” the Briton added. “I think it’s the most special one day race of the year.”

The 2024 men’s Paris-Roubaix takes place tomorrow, Sunday, April 7. Pidcock will be joined in France by two Canadians this year. Riley Pickrell is also making his Paris-Roubaix, though for Israel Premier Tech. Giullaume Boivin will start for IPT as well.

Alison Jackson is attempting to defend her 2023 Paris-Roubaix title today, Saturday, April 6.