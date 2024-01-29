Rouyn-Noranda’s Oliva Baril takes big win in Spain

The season has just kicked off, and Olivia Baril has already notched her first win of the year with her new team, Movistar, at the Women Cycling Pro Costa De Almería. She beat Ane Santesteban (Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion) and Karolina Perekitko (Winspace) by three seconds in a thrilling finish.

This marks the second edition of the race, featuring a course distinct from the 2023 version. The 1.1, 121.0 km route culminated in a challenging 1.5 km climb, boasting an average gradient of 8 percent. Baril utilized her climbing skills to make a decisive move and secure the victory. The final ascent left the field significantly depleted, with riders crossing the finish line in small groups.

