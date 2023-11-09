Safer Roads Ottawa gives out free lights to promote safety for cyclists

With winter on its way, it’s even more important to be seen on your bike. On Tuesday, Safer Roads Ottawa held the Lights on Bikes event beside the Rideau Canal. Members of the organization distributed free lights and reflectors to local cyclists, according to a report from CTV News.

Just one aspect to enhance safety for cyclists

For 11 years, the program has been a community partnership initiative. Their goal: to curb road fatalities and reduce severe injuries for the Ottawa cyclists. From 2018 to 2021, the City of Ottawa reported 54 cyclists sustaining severe injuries in accidents, with seven fatalities.

The coordinator of the event, John Wambombo, said this is just one small part of what can be done to make things safer for vulnerable road users.

“The city, through the road action safety plan, is putting together initiatives to improve safety for all road users.” he said.“ Visibility enhances cyclists and pedestrian safety. “So it makes sure when they are outside when it’s dark and they are visible to other road users giving them a chance to be seen by motorists.”

A good reminder to be visible

Julia Robinson told CTV News that she rides to work every day on her bike. She’s grateful for events like this for the Ottawa cycling community. “There were years where maybe I wouldn’t have my lights on. So I think the constant reminder as the season changes is really important,” Robinson said. “We all have a role to play to keep ourselves visible and to be safer for ourselves and other people on the path and for the drivers.”