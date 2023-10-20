SD Worx and UAE Team Emirates top teams of 2023

In the 2023 UCI team rankings, UAE Team Emirates and SD Worx won in the men’s and women’s categories, respectively. With only a few point-earning events remaining on the calendar before the year concludes, the leading positions have effectively been sealed since none of the top riders will be riding them.

SD Worx takes top honours

SD Worx clinched the top spot on the women’s rankings for the seventh time with an impressive tally of 61 team victories, including notable achievements such as securing the first and second places at the Tour de France Femmes and taking several wins in various one-day races.

Pogačar and UAE take it

While UAE Team Emirates didn’t secure a Grand Tour win this season, their impressive record of 57 victories in other events, including two Monuments, was sufficient to propel them to the pinnacle of the rankings.

This shift in position saw them overtaking Jumbo-Visma, who had more wins, with 69, and taking victories in the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, and Vuelta a España. Tadej Pogačar’s 17 wins including the Tour of Flanders, Il Lombardia, and Paris-Nice, played a crucial role in UAE Team Emirates’ rise to the top.

Pogačar is also the world number one, with 7695.86 points over TdF winner Jonas Vingegaard’s 6304.07, and Remco Evenepoel with 5631.71.

The women’s rankings saw SD Worx dominating with a massive lead over Canyon-SRAM, amassing over 10,000 more points than the German team. Furthermore, SD Worx also reigned supreme in the Women’s WorldTour rankings and secured the top three positions in the individual rankings, with Demi Vollering leading the pack with 6038.86 points, followed by Lotte Kopecky with 4367 points and Marlen Reusser with 3279.53 points