Sergio “Higuita Monster” seizes Volta a Catalunya lead with long-range attack

A bold, long-range move from Colombian champion Sergio Higuita and Olympic champion Richard Carapaz on Saturday’s penultimate stage of the Volta a Catalunya turned the GC on its head. Race leader João Almeida saw his green and white jersey go to Higuita, while the day’s flowers went to Carapaz. Higuita leads Carapaz by 16 seconds and Almeida by 52 seconds at the top of the table.

The Course

Another day of climbing awaited the peloton. There were three categorized climbs and plenty of uncategorized ups and downs. The final ascent, Cat. 2 Coll de la Teixeta, peaked with 29.5 km to go. There was more rain on Saturday.

A stage for the baroudeurs today at the #VoltaCatalunya101! Salou-Cambrils (167.7km) and a terrain that just lends itself to the attackers. pic.twitter.com/vt4VTOOdIE — Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team (@qst_alphavinyl) March 26, 2022

At the start word came that Michael Woods would not start. All of Woods’ racing has been in Spain so far this year. He has two DNFs and a second place in Gran Camiño. Right now he’s slated to race Itzulia Basque Country starting April 4.

Not the race I wanted @VoltaCatalunya but still love this race. Wish I could have stuck it out to the end, but health has to come first. https://t.co/kQLJ4DjTcM — Michael Woods (@rusty_woods) March 26, 2022

Right away on the day’s early Cat. 1 climb, the attacks were sailing in. A group of 22 with race leader Almeida formed. From that group two riders high on the GC, Carapaz and Higuita, escaped, building a 1:30 gap by the top of Cat. 2 Coll de Capafonts.

Higuita was +0:07 at the start of the day and Carapaz +0:27. They still had 100 km to race. Almeida’s 25-rider chase group watched the duo get farther away. A large group joined the pursuit but the gap went down only slightly, UAE-Emirates with too few numbers.

🇪🇸 #VoltaCatalunya The gap of @HiguitSergio and Carapaz is hovering around 3 minutes. 50km to go still. Come on, Monster! 🔥👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/6n7s9ulDaE — BORA – hansgrohe (@BORAhansgrohe) March 26, 2022

ProTeam Uno-X came forward to do some work and got the gap down to 2:00 before the last climb. Bahrain-Victorious became involved on Coll de la Teixeta. The duo tipped over with 2:00 intact, Higuita snatching the KOM lead.

Fourth-place Juan Ayuso plunged down Teixeta closer to Higuita and Carapaz. Then he sat up and waited for a group that contained Nairo Quintana.

In the two-up sprint, Higuita led out and Carapaz came around him to nick it.

The final stage of the race is the traditional conclusion around the hills of Barcelona with six ascents of Montjuïc.

2022 Volta Ciclista a Catalunya Stage 6

1) Richard Carapaz (Ecuador/Ineos Grenadiers) 4:09:19

2) Sergio Higuita (Colombia/Bora-Hansgrohe) s.t.

3) Kaden Groves (Australia/BikeExchange-Jayco) +0:48



2022 Volta Ciclista a Catalunya GC

1) Sergio Higuita (Colombia/Bora-Hansgrohe) 26:35:24

2) Richard Carapaz (Ecuador/Ineos Grenadiers) +0:16

3) João Almeida (Portugal/UAE-Emirates) +0:52