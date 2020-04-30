Seth Meyers criticizes ‘coronavirus pandemic joggers’ says cyclists are even worse

In a new segment called ‘Hey!’, late night host Seth Meyers took on his issues with coronavirus pandemic joggers. While the host spent most of the time targeting runners, he didn’t spare cyclists in his criticisms.

The segment starts with Meyers critiquing runners who pass him as he walks outside. “It’s scary enough being out in the world right now without one of you stomping up behind us panting and gasping,” he says “It’s like a horror movie except Jason had the decency to wear a mask.”

He notes that many people carry the virus without symptoms, so joggers could be inadvertently spreading it.

Meyers, who lives in New York City, is particularly annoyed with joggers who don’t keep their distance. “How is it possible that you know your BMI, max heart rate and V02 max, but you still don’t know what 6 feet looks like,” he wonders.

“There could be a meteor headed straight to earth and your first reaction would be ‘I can still get in a few miles before I’m vaporized’,” says Meyers.

Cyclists are just as bad

But cyclists are not an exception according to the late night host. “Bikers, you’re just as bad, all you are is a jogger who wants to do it sitting down,” he says.

In fact, he suggests that cyclists are actually worse because: “You come up behind us before we have a chance to move. I swear long after this pandemic is over I’m still gonna be diving in the bushes when I hear the sound of a little bell.”

Meyers suggests putting on a mask when exercising. As of last week face coverings are actually required for anyone walking in public in New York. At the end of the segment Meyers jokes that masks will make it harder to breathe, but that’s exactly what happens when you exercise.