Shari Bossuyt will not appeal against doping suspension: ‘I don’t have the strength or money’

Professional cyclist Shari Bossuyt has decided not to contest the two-year doping suspension imposed on her by the UCI, as revealed in a comprehensive statement on her Instagram. Despite maintaining her innocence, the Belgian cyclist expressed frustration at the lack of nuance and consultation in the process.

Bossuyt highlighted the difficulty in proving the source of contamination, citing the challenges of providing official reports from bodies like the Food Safety Agency or laboratories, which are costly and time-consuming.

No appeal due to cash flow problems

Bossuyt acknowledged that, although there is a likely understanding of the contamination’s origin, official proof remains elusive. Financial constraints and the emotional toll of the ongoing battle led her to forgo an appeal. The 23-year-old emphasized the mental health impact of being labelled a “doping sinner,” lamenting the end of her Olympic dream. Despite that, she expressed gratitude for the support she received and affirmed her commitment to returning stronger through continued exercise.

Positive from March 2023

Bossuyt, who tested positive after a Tour of Normandy stage in March 2023, stressed her innocence throughout the ordeal. Notably, her employer’s zero-tolerance policy led to her suspension, mirroring the situation faced by cyclo-cross rider Toon Aerts, who also tested positive for letrozole metabolite. Aerts eventually served a two-year suspension after a prolonged and uncertain period.

Proposal for suspension

“On Dec. 4, I received the verdict from the AFLD (Agence française de lutte contre le dopage, the anti-doping agency) with a proposal for my suspension,” Bossuyt began. “As expected, they have proposed a two-year suspension. They confirm and acknowledge the fact that the contamination was not intentional. But we cannot, as with Toon Aerts, prove the source of the contamination. For that reason, they cannot further limit the punishment.

“It is precisely at this point that the whole thing frustrates me immensely! No humanity or nuance, no consultation whatsoever. Explain to me how an athlete can be able to prove contamination through food,” Bossuyt added.

Contamination?

“Puzzle piece by puzzle piece, we now know almost certainly where the contamination comes from. But unfortunately, we can’t officially prove this. Official reports are needed for this. These reports can only be issued by official bodies, such as the Food Safety Agency, or after a full study by a laboratory or university. Unfortunately, such studies cost a lot of money and take a lot of time.”

Mental toll

Bossuyt is having a hard time mentally because of the whole situation, she said. “I am a 23-year-old woman who was allowed to turn her hobby into her profession. And, I am not a doper and have never considered taking. I will keep repeating this until the day comes when everything is cleared up.”

Olympic dream destroyed

“No one seems to realize how much of an impact this has on someone’s mental health. My Olympic dream has been destroyed and I have to walk around every day with the “stamp” of a doper.” the caption read. “It’s almost unbearable. Fortunately, I find support from the people who really listen to me, who believe me. In the meantime, I continue to exercise, because it does me good. I’ll prove that I’ll come back stronger!”