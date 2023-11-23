Sherbrooke cyclist victim of armed assault with vehicle

A cyclist in Sherbrooke fell victim to a deliberate collision with a motorist on Friday. The incident occurred in the morning, near the bike path that intersects the street, with an exchange of insults between the two men, Martin Carrier, spokesperson for the Sherbrooke Police Service (SPS) told La Tribune.

According to Carrier, the driver allegedly used his rearview mirror to strike the cyclist and then reversed towards him.

Armed with the license plate number of the involved vehicle, the police traced the driver to his residence in the evening. The individual, a 35-year-old Sherbrooke man with no prior police record, may face charges of dangerous driving, uttering threats, and assaulting with a vehicle as a weapon, added the public relations officer.

Fortunately, the incident unfolded at a low speed, and there were witnesses present. “The cyclist fled the cyclist because he feared for his safety,” stated the officer. The cyclist later contacted the SPS and was interviewed by investigators.