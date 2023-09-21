Shimano issues recall for some Hollowtech II cranksets

Shimano is issuing a voluntary recall of select Hollowtech II cranksets made over an approximately seven-year period. The 11-speed cranksets, covering several Ultegra and Dura-Ace, are being recalled for a bonding separation issue. This is a joint recall between the U.S. (CPSC) and Canada (Health Canada).

The recall is perhaps surprising, considering the affected cranks were manufactured between 2012 and 2019. Shimano doesn’t say why the decision to recall was issued now instead of, say, when the cranks started debonding.

Shimano received 4,519 reported incidents of cranksets separating and six reported injuries in the United States. A further 540 warranty claims (and no injuries) were reported in Canada as of September 15, 2023. That number is of the approximately 680,000 units sold in the United States and 80,000 sold in Canada.

Limited 11-speed recall

This recall only involves specific models of 11-speed Hollowtech II cranksets manufactured by Shimano before July 2019. The models are:

Shimano Ultegra FC-6800

Dura-Ace FC-9000

Ultegra FC-R8000

Dura-Ace FC-R9100

FC-R9100P

The potentially affected models will have one of the following two-letter production codes on the backside of the crank arm indicating the date it was manufactured:

KF, KG, KH, KI, KJ, KK, KL, LA, LB, LC, LD, LE, LF, LG, LH, LI, LJ, LK, LL, MA, MB, MC, MD, ME, MF, MG, MH, MI, MJ, MK, ML, NA, NB, NC, ND, NE, NF, NG, NH, NI, NJ, NK, NL, OA, OB, OC, OD, OE, OF, OG, OH, OI, OJ, OK, OL, PA, PB, PC, PD, PE, PF, PG, PH, PI, PJ, PK, PL, QA, QB, QC, QD, QE, QF, QG, QH, QI, QJ, QK, QL, RA, RB, RC, RD, RE, and RF.

Shimano notes that the recall only affects cranksets showing signs of debonding. Anyone with a crankset that is potentially subject to the warranty is asked to stop riding immediately and take their bike to an authorized Shimano dealer for inspection. Cranksets that pass inspection will not be considered for replacement.

Any cranksets that do not pass inspection will be replaced, though Shimano notes that supply issues could mean that consumers may have to wait for a replacement and that “replacement crankset will be a special version, which may feature a different cosmetic appearance while maintaining the same level of performance.”

Further information is available for potentially impacted customers in Canada and in the United States.

Shimano’s statement:

With Shimano’s dedication to safety and quality in mind, we are issuing a Voluntary Inspection and Replacement Recall Notice for selected bonded 11-speed HOLLOWTECH II road cranksets produced between June 1, 2012, up to and including June 30, 2019, for a possible bonding separation issue.

To remedy this situation, Shimano will have applicable, pre-July 2019, cranksets inspected by Shimano authorized retailers, and we will replace any cranksets that do not pass the inspection process. There is no need for replacement for cranksets that pass the inspection process.

Not all 11-speed HOLLOWTECH II road cranksets need to be inspected. Only cranksets produced between June 1, 2012, up to and including June 30, 2019, need to be inspected; we expect only a very small percentage of these cranksets will need to be replaced. Consumers should follow the Crank Identification and Inspection Process below, or visit bike.shimano.com, or talk with an authorized Shimano retailer to learn more.