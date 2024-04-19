Shimano announce distribution partnership with Motorex bike line in US and Canada

Retailers within Shimano’s North American Inc. sales office territories will gain access to ordering products from Motorex, the Swiss manufacturer renowned for its innovative lubricants and cleaning solutions for bicycles and other vehicles.

Motorex offers a diverse range of biodegradable products, including chain lubricants, an assortment of cleaning and care products, greases, sprays, a full range of suspension fluids, and numerous workshop-sized quantities.

Tim Hadfield, bike general manager at Shimano Canada, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “Shimano Canada is excited to partner with Motorex as a distributor of their bike line in Canada. They have over 100 years of experience bringing outstanding products to market, including bike-specific options like cleaners, lubricants, and other bike care products. By joining forces with Motorex, Shimano Canada aims to enhance our maintenance and care product offerings and will carry a comprehensive selection of Motorex line to meet the needs of cyclists and enthusiasts across Canada.”

Andreas Vetter, director of powersports at Motorex, remarked, “The cooperation with Shimano North America Bike is a real milestone for the Motorex bike line in North America. In Europe, we have, with Shimano Europe and the Paul Lange Group, a very well-functioning sales cooperation between our two premium brands, and this step is therefore the logical next step in the US and Canadian markets, both of which are very important for us.”

Shimano North America Bicycle Inc. finalized a distribution agreement with Motorex in February 2024, and distribution of Motorex products, which have already been shipped to Shimano’s US and Canadian warehouses, will commence at the end of April 2024.

Interested dealers are encouraged to contact their Shimano sales representative for further details.