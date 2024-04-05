Shimano Canada hiring independent sales rep

Shimano Canada Limited is a global company offering the world’s sporting community with top labels and brands

including Shimano, G. Loomis, Lazer, Power Pro, and PRO. We are seeking an Independent Sales Representative for

Atlantic Canada to join our TEAM SHIMANO. Our Canadian headquarters are located in Peterborough, Ontario.

We are proud of our staff; diverse in talent, interests and backgrounds. Job seekers can find unique, one of a kind job

opportunities in our fishing and cycling divisions, including national and regional sales, marketing, retail services and

distribution. We are proud of a workforce that takes advantage of the health and wellness benefits we offer. Those that

seek opportunities with employers that focus on reducing negative impacts on the environment need look no further

than SHIMANO CANADA LIMTED. If you feel you can bring talent, innovation and enthusiasm to our workforce then

please consider the opportunities we have available.

Job Summary

The Sales Representative will lead all Independent Bicycle Dealers sales for Atlantic Canada (NB, NS, NL, PE).

Reporting to the National Sales Manager, the Sales Representative will focus on sales, go to market actions, and service

for our Independent Bicycle Dealer Network in Atlantic Canada. This position requires excellent communication and

organizational skills and the ability to work with the Internal Sales Team Members to strategize, plan and implement

territory objectives.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities

Lead the development of territory plans through collaboration with Shimano Canada’s internal Sales Team

Become an expert in Cycling components, Apparel and Accessories

Successfully manage and grow all aspects of our retailers relationships

Maintain professional and technical knowledge

Servicing existing accounts, obtaining orders, and establishing new accounts by planning and organizing daily

work schedule to call on existing or potential sales

Serves customers by selling products and meeting customer needs

Provide regular market feedback as is relates to sales planning & forecasting

Provide industry leading sales and sales support (pre and post sales)

Achieve sales targets by category and brand

Recommend changes in programs, service, and policy by evaluating results and market developments

Responsible for Product Knowledge sessions ensuring accounts & staff are given product knowledge on an as

needed basis

Help develop calendar for promotions and sales initiatives and monitor/gather results

Work with the Shimano Canada Marketing Team to develop appropriate plans for the territory ensuring support

for outlined sales goals and Retailer success (sampling, seeding, POP, displays, fixtures, ambassadors, etc…)

Work with the Marketing team to plan key events within the region

Assist in deployment of Marketing actions to support dealer base as required (trade shows, exhibits, and other

events as required)

Work with the Shimano Canada internal Credit Team as needed

Provide an appropriate computer and cell phone that will support any software programs deemed necessary by

Shimano Canada

Qualifications

Atlantic Canada based sales representative

3-5 Years selling experience within the cycling/outdoor/action sports industry – or similar role

Strong presentation, negotiation and problem solving abilities

Proven ability to meet sales goals and grow sales

Ability to close the sale

Experience in analyzing sales reports and recognizing potential opportunities

Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English. French is an asset.

Strong presentation skills

Motivated self-starter

Exceptional time management, organizational skills/efficiency

Ability to travel long distances multiple times within each season, including some weekends

Confident, with a positive personality

Team player with the ability to work independently

Suitable vehicle, valid driver’s license, with valid insurance

Valid passport with ability to travel in the USA

Registered Canadian Business

What we offer

Competitive commission based pay structure

Online B2B resource

Marketing and PR support; industry leading digital, retail and sports marketing assets

Professional Sales Management guidance and Customer Service support

If you are interested in this opportunity and feel you meet the qualifications we require, we would like to hear from you.

Please submit your current Cover Letter and Resume in PDF or Word format to scljobs@shimano.com.

NOTE: This job description is not intended to be an exhaustive list of all duties, responsibilities, or qualifications

associated with the job. Shimano Canada Ltd. reserves the right to modify and change responsibilities and duties herein

without notice.