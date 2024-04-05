Shimano Canada hiring independent sales rep
Job will be servicing Atlantic Canada
Shimano Canada Limited is a global company offering the world’s sporting community with top labels and brands
including Shimano, G. Loomis, Lazer, Power Pro, and PRO. We are seeking an Independent Sales Representative for
Atlantic Canada to join our TEAM SHIMANO. Our Canadian headquarters are located in Peterborough, Ontario.
We are proud of our staff; diverse in talent, interests and backgrounds. Job seekers can find unique, one of a kind job
opportunities in our fishing and cycling divisions, including national and regional sales, marketing, retail services and
distribution. We are proud of a workforce that takes advantage of the health and wellness benefits we offer. Those that
seek opportunities with employers that focus on reducing negative impacts on the environment need look no further
than SHIMANO CANADA LIMTED. If you feel you can bring talent, innovation and enthusiasm to our workforce then
please consider the opportunities we have available.
Job Summary
The Sales Representative will lead all Independent Bicycle Dealers sales for Atlantic Canada (NB, NS, NL, PE).
Reporting to the National Sales Manager, the Sales Representative will focus on sales, go to market actions, and service
for our Independent Bicycle Dealer Network in Atlantic Canada. This position requires excellent communication and
organizational skills and the ability to work with the Internal Sales Team Members to strategize, plan and implement
territory objectives.
Essential Duties and Responsibilities
Lead the development of territory plans through collaboration with Shimano Canada’s internal Sales Team
Become an expert in Cycling components, Apparel and Accessories
Successfully manage and grow all aspects of our retailers relationships
Maintain professional and technical knowledge
Servicing existing accounts, obtaining orders, and establishing new accounts by planning and organizing daily
work schedule to call on existing or potential sales
Serves customers by selling products and meeting customer needs
Provide regular market feedback as is relates to sales planning & forecasting
Provide industry leading sales and sales support (pre and post sales)
Achieve sales targets by category and brand
Recommend changes in programs, service, and policy by evaluating results and market developments
Responsible for Product Knowledge sessions ensuring accounts & staff are given product knowledge on an as
needed basis
Help develop calendar for promotions and sales initiatives and monitor/gather results
Work with the Shimano Canada Marketing Team to develop appropriate plans for the territory ensuring support
for outlined sales goals and Retailer success (sampling, seeding, POP, displays, fixtures, ambassadors, etc…)
Work with the Marketing team to plan key events within the region
Assist in deployment of Marketing actions to support dealer base as required (trade shows, exhibits, and other
events as required)
Work with the Shimano Canada internal Credit Team as needed
Provide an appropriate computer and cell phone that will support any software programs deemed necessary by
Shimano Canada
Qualifications
Atlantic Canada based sales representative
3-5 Years selling experience within the cycling/outdoor/action sports industry – or similar role
Strong presentation, negotiation and problem solving abilities
Proven ability to meet sales goals and grow sales
Ability to close the sale
Experience in analyzing sales reports and recognizing potential opportunities
Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English. French is an asset.
Strong presentation skills
Motivated self-starter
Exceptional time management, organizational skills/efficiency
Ability to travel long distances multiple times within each season, including some weekends
Confident, with a positive personality
Team player with the ability to work independently
Suitable vehicle, valid driver’s license, with valid insurance
Valid passport with ability to travel in the USA
Registered Canadian Business
What we offer
Competitive commission based pay structure
Online B2B resource
Marketing and PR support; industry leading digital, retail and sports marketing assets
Professional Sales Management guidance and Customer Service support
If you are interested in this opportunity and feel you meet the qualifications we require, we would like to hear from you.
Please submit your current Cover Letter and Resume in PDF or Word format to scljobs@shimano.com.
NOTE: This job description is not intended to be an exhaustive list of all duties, responsibilities, or qualifications
associated with the job. Shimano Canada Ltd. reserves the right to modify and change responsibilities and duties herein
without notice.