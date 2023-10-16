Shimano Canada is hiring a national sales manager

Shimano Canada is hiring a national sales division in its bike division.

Job description

The national sales manager is responsible for leading the Canadian sales and customer service team for our bicycle division. In this role, you will be playing an integral role in the development and effective execution of the sales forecasts to drive financial success. You and your team will complete competitive analysis, keep a pulse on industry developments and trends, and identify market requirements to build a successful sales program. You will also collaborate with marketing to ensure internal alignment on sales and marketing efforts and programs.

As the national sales manager, you will also collect and compile all relevant sales data and report to the general manager and global sales teams on a monthly basis. You will work closely with Shimano North American Bike and Shimano Japan in creating sales programs that are in line with the corporate product and sales initiatives.

This position is based in Peterborough Ontario and requires frequent domestic and international travel.

What is Shimano Canada looking for?

You are someone who can motivate, direct, align, and support the sales and customer service team. You are a team player and excel at building and maintaining effective relationships. You take pride in your work and you have an open, trustworthy attitude.

Your profile

– Five years’ experience in marketing/sales within the sporting goods industry.

– Strong understanding of the current sales channel of the Canadian bicycle industry.

– Knowledge of the bicycle market is essential.

– Strong analytical capabilities combined with strong business focus.

– Excellent interpersonal and negotiation skills in a sales environment.

– Experience in working with wholesalers, sport specialty retailers and independent bicycle dealers.

– Proficient with Microsoft Office Suite including PowerPoint, Power BI, Teams, and proficiency in Excel.

– Proficient with SalesForce.

– High level of industry expertise and in-depth industry knowledge is an asset.

– Bilingual French and English is an asset.

Shimano offers a challenging position within an international organization. You will have the opportunity to work with a broad range of products in a diversity of markets and clients. The teams at Shimano are passionate about the products we offer and are active in the markets we serve. We offer a competitive compensation package, inclusive of a bi-annual bonus which is tied to company performance, an excellent array of employee benefits, and a joint RSP investment.

If you are interested in applying for the job team, please send your resume and cover letter in PDF or Word format to scljobs@shimano.com.