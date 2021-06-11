Shimano factory shut down is about to make the parts shortage worse

As the bike boom continues into its second year, even industry giants are struggling to keep up with demand. The resulting parts shortage could be getting worse before it gets better. Shimano shared that it’s been forced to temporarily shut down one its Malaysian factory.

Due to COVID health requirements in Malaysia, Shimano’s factory had already reduced to 60% operating capacity. Now Shimano, reports BRAIN, has shut it down completely. There is a potential, but not certain, reopening day in mid-June.

“So far, the Malaysian government has not informed the decisions to be taken after June 15,” Yutaka Taniyama, Shimano’s vice president of bicycle sales shared in a letter to customers. “Our customer understanding is of utmost importance to us and we hope this better informs you our measurements to the situation, always considering the safety of customers and employees in mind.”

What does this mean for consumers?

While it is not clear exactly how this shut down will effect supply, it definitely won’t make it better. It is also a sign that the shortage won’t be letting up anytime soon.

RELATED: Did you hear that? What your bike is trying to tell you when it makes noise

So, what can you do as a rider? Two things. First, take care of your bike. Preventative maintenance is more important than ever when you can’t be sure there will be a replacement part available any time soon. A little bit of love now can significantly extend the lifetime of your parts. Second, plan ahead. If you know your cassette is nearing the end of its life, start looking for a replacement now. Then, when it does bite the dust, you won’t be stuck waiting.