Shimano launches 3 new eyewear models

On Wednesday, Shimano introduced three new and upgraded eyewear models in its performance eyewear range. The Technium, Technium L, and Twinspark use the Ridescape lens technology, which prioritizes colors and enhancing surface visibility on different terrains for an all-day comfortable and stylish riding experience.

Ridescape lens technology

Shimano’s proprietary lens technology, Ridescape, consists of six lens options tailored to specific riding conditions and terrains. Whether it’s a bright day on the road, navigating shadows in a forest trail, or embarking on an evening gravel ride with diminishing light, Ridescape adjusts light transmission for optimal visibility. According to Shimano, previously obscured, dull, or flat details emerge distinctly defined, vibrant, and vivid.

Meet Technium Sunglasses

The new Technium eyewear features a lightweight and protective full-frame design for enduring comfort on roads, trails, and various terrains. Strategically placed fog-reducing vents at the lens’s top and bottom ensure clear visibility, especially during steamy rides or unexpected weather changes. A reversible nose pad allows for personalized fit, and the curved, soft temple grippers seamlessly integrate with modern cycling helmets to keep the glasses secure even on rough rides.

Technium eyewear is offered with three Ridescape lens options: RD for road, OR for mountain biking, and GR for gravel riding. Each lens includes an interchangeable spare clear lens for low-light riding conditions. The Technium frames are constructed with 45 percent bio-based Arkema Rilsan clear G850 Rnew, a transparent polyamide material that contributes to reducing carbon emissions in the manufacturing process.

Twinspark

Twinspark stands is an versatile all-in-one choice featuring a lightweight half-rim frame design and a daytime-tuned Ridescape HC lens. Specifically crafted for daytime use, the lens effectively filters out harsh asphalt glare. The one-piece Ridescape HC not only provides optimal protection but also enriches colors and offers higher resolution for a clearer road view. Similar to the offerings of Technium and Technium L eyewear, Twinspark is scratch-resistant, water-repellent, and incorporates Shimano’s lightweight BPA-free polyamide lens.

Shimano Technium, $125

Shimano Technium L, $125

Shimano Technium L (Photochromic), $150

Shimano Twinspark, $90

To learn more, visit Shimano.com