Should Israel Premier Tech modify its race jersey amid the Gaza conflict?

After some Israel Premier Tech cyclists and team personnel expressed discomfort with the presence of Israel logos on clothing, they were issued a neutral training kit to train. According to an article in WielerFlits, the team introduced a special jersey without any national symbols, following the Oct. 7 attack in Gaza. But what about when racing?

Plain kit for safety

Wearing neutral kit when training to protect themselves is not a new phenomenon. The American squad has, on many occasions in the past, been told not to wear their regular national team kit when training in various parts of the world. At the 1995 world championships in Duitama, Colombia, they were issued plain blue jerseys out of fear of being targeted or kidnapped. The same was the case in Morocco at the 1986 junior worlds. One rider told Canadian Cycling Magazine that they wore their USA Cycling jerseys anyway and had a rock thrown at them when they were changing a flat. The anti-American sentiment was apparently a result of the USA recently bombing Libya a few months before in April.

Israel’s Warning to Citizens

In November, due to a rise in anti-Semitic violence after the beginning of the ongoing conflict in Gaza, Israel government spokesman Eylon Levy asked citizens to avoid wearing “outward signs of their Israeli or Jewish identity.”

“We are also asking citizens—and truly I cannot believe that we are doing this—we are asking all citizens to avoid displaying any outward signs of their Israeli or Jewish identity when traveling anywhere in the world,” Levy posted on social media. “If you must travel, please make sure that you have the numbers of emergency services and the local Israeli embassies on speed dial. Keep away from anti-Israel, pro-jihad protests and remain alert and vigilant about your surroundings at all times.”

Protective measures in sports

In 2024, there are several races scheduled in the Middle East. In February Israel-Premier Tech is slated to race in the UAE Tour, for example.

In the past, there have been times during soccer matches when national teams with an uneasy relationship would take measures to protect the players–and fans. During the years of Saddam Hussein, for example, Iran-Iraq soccer matches would be held in a neutral area. Other measures taken would be not allowing spectators in the stadium to avoid possible terrorist activities or simply politically motivated fights between the fans.

Countries have even cancelled games against other nations due to political strife. In May 2022, Canada Soccer cancelled a controversial exhibition game against Iran that was to take place in Vancouver, saying it had become “significantly divisive.”

The open roads factor of pro cycling

Sports that are held in stadiums or arenas are, in theory, easier to control when it comes to any sort of incident, whether that’s violence or terrorism. The November 15 Paris Attacks, which consisted of three separate incidents, including the tragedy at the Bataclan, also involved one outside a soccer stadium. During an international football match, three suicide bombers targetted the surroundings of the Stade de France in Saint-Denis after being not being allowed in at security. A security officer detected the assailant’s bomb belt at one of the stadium’s primary entrances, security officers. The attacker then detonated it, resulting in the death of a passerby.

The ease of disruption

Road racing is one of the most accessible sports for fans. During major races, millions of fans will line the roads waiting for the peloton to come by. It has made pro races a prime target for protests (usually non-violent) as it is relatively easy to disrupt. During the 2023 road worlds, four demonstrators held up the men’s race for 40 minutes.

To modify the IPT jersey, or not?

Some have asked if the team will modify its jersey to remove the name Israel or the Star of David in the upper corner, out of a concern for safety for riders who may become targeted. In a “Radio Cycling” interview, Adams emphasized the team’s resilience, stating that they will not be deterred by the ongoing conflict. He expressed determination to continue their regular activities and not succumb to fear. The team’s owner, Sylvan Adams, a Canadian-Israeli businessperson, recently spoke out against bowing to intimidation from terrorist threats.

“What are you suggesting? That people are going to attack us because we’re wearing the name Israel on our jersey? What are they going to do to us? Knock us off our bikes?” he asked on the podcast. “Are we to be intimidated by genocidal terrorists? When ISIS was threatening people around the world did the world come to a stop? This is the same thing. What are we supposed to do? Cower? We’re just going to go about our daily business. We’re expecting a normal season, and we’re not going to hide.”