SIU asking for public’s help after police officer drives into cyclist in Ontario

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) in Ontario is seeking the assistance of the public in gathering witness accounts following a pedestrian’s serious injury from a collision with a police cruiser in central London, Ont., one month ago.

According to the SIU, the incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. on December 7, 2023, when a London police officer, driving a police cruiser southbound on William Street, attempted to turn eastbound onto York Street. During this turn, the cruiser collided with a cyclist.

The 54-year-old male cyclist sustained serious injuries and was promptly transported to the hospital. After receiving treatment, he was later discharged.

In response to the collision, the SIU is conducting an investigation, with three investigators and one forensic investigator assigned to the case. The SIU is urging anyone with information about the crash, including photos or videos, to reach out by contacting them at 1-800-787-8529 or online through the SIU’s website.