Someone blocked a Toronto bike lane but everyone loved it at the Santa Claus Parade

Blocking bike lanes is one of the most annoying things that can happen when you’re riding in the city, but on Sunday, one culprit was forgiven.

The Toronto Santa Claus Parade is an annual festive extravaganza that brings communities together in celebration. Marking the arrival of the holiday season, this parade features a long line of colorful floats, marching bands, and, of course, Santa Claus himself.

Annual tradition

Families line the streets, eagerly awaiting the magic and merriment that unfolds before their eyes. Children’s faces light up as they catch glimpses of beloved characters, and the air is filled with the infectious spirit of goodwill. The parade is a cherished tradition, spreading cheer as it winds its way through the heart of the city.

Toronto, often humorously dubbed “Raccoon City,” is renowned for its urban-dwelling raccoon population, showcasing these clever and adaptable creatures as integral city residents known for their antics, particularly in navigating the city’s green spaces and residential neighborhoods. One of the critters was spotted making its way through the bike lane, maybe to spot a peek at Ole St Nick himself.

Notable exception to blocking bike lane

Neil Loewen posted a video of the little guy taking his time walking along, saying that, “Truly *everyone* came downtown for the Santa Claus Parade today.”

The bike lane was separated from the road–which is far more ideal than simply paint. Some joked about that–although there’s truth in a joke. “Thank the racoon for showing how safe the protected bike paths are,” Even added.

Ginkgo the Ginkgo Tree (how does a tree, tweet? But anyway) took a more serious approach to the mammal taking a stroll throught the lane.

“Next time please call the Toronto Wildlife Centre, raccoons walking around during the day are most likely disoriented, this one is probably disoriented due to the noise, instead of making a spectacle, help the animal who is clearly confused, I’m certain you had the time to do so,” was the wooden reply.

Thurston Nuggs IV continued on with the love for the masked mammal, referring to it by everyone’s favourite nickname. “We love our trash pandas,” they added.

Check out the cute clip below.