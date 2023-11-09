Soudal Quick-Step announce the final rider to fill the roster: Gianni Moscon

The Wolfpack and Italian Gianni Moscon have come to terms for the 2042 season. With a professional career dating back to 2016, Moscon is set to join Soudal Quick-Step. He has ridden for the Astana Qazaqstan Team since 2022. Before that, he was on Team Sky.

The farmboy who is tough as nails

Dubbed “Il Trattore” for his extraordinary engine and work ethic on the, Moscon’s roots in farming, cultivated on his family’s apple farm, add a unique dimension to his persona. When he’s not riding, he works at the orchard. At 29, he boasts 11 professional victories, including wins in the Tour of Guangxi, the Arctic Race of Norway, and the Giro della Toscana.

Versatile rider

What sets Moscon apart is his adaptability across diverse terrains, evident in his notable performances such as two top 10 finishes in Paris-Roubaix, 15th place in Ronde van Vlaanderen, and a third position in Il Lombardia. He has clinched two consecutive national time trial titles, as well.

Focus on the Classics

“Soudal Quick-Step is one of the biggest teams in the world, I could see that when racing against this squad in the classics in all these years, it always was the team to watch out for, the team who was in the right place at the right moment and made the race hard. It was one of my goals when I turned pro to ride for Soudal Quick-Step one day. I’m delighted that this will happen next season. Coming here after two difficult years in my career means a lot to me. I want to thank everyone for putting their trust in me.” he said. “I love the Classics. And I love the way this team races. So I can’t wait to be part of this group.”