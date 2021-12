Spanish cyclist on MTB accidentally shot

Miguel Toran was having a nice little mountain bike ride when he saw a few hunters hanging out beside the trail. Thinking nothing of it, he continued on…until he was accidentally shot by the third hunter in the group a few metres later.

The rider was in a colourful jersey and shorts as he rode on the Monte Orgergia trail in Alicante, Spain. It’s a popular spot that many hikers and bikers use.

The hunter discharged a cartridge that had hundreds of pellets that ended up in Toran’s backside, back and legs. Thankfully none of the bullets hit any vital organs. However, first responders¬† later removed dozens and dozens of pellets that had become embedded in his skin.

Later, the hunter told authorities that he mistook the cyclists for a rabbit, due to his quick movement. The rider admitted afterward that he believed it to be a genuine mistake, but hoped that others would learn from it, as the situation could have been much more dire.