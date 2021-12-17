Spanish cyclist on MTB accidentally shot

Miguel Toran was having a nice little mountain bike ride when he saw a few hunters hanging out beside the trail. Thinking nothing of it, he continued on…until he was accidentally shot by the third hunter in the group a few metres later.

The rider was in a colourful jersey and shorts as he rode on the Monte Orgergia trail in Alicante, Spain. It’s a popular spot that many hikers and bikers use.

The hunter discharged a cartridge that had hundreds of pellets that ended up in Toran’s backside, back and legs. Thankfully none of the bullets hit any vital organs. However, first responders later removed dozens and dozens of pellets that had become embedded in his skin.

Later, the hunter told authorities that he mistook the cyclists for a rabbit, due to his quick movement. The rider admitted afterward that he believed it to be a genuine mistake, but hoped that others would learn from it, as the situation could have been much more dire.