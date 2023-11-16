Spanish pro Josu Etxeberria in ICU after being struck by a driver

Cyclist Josu Etxeberria of the UCI ProTeam Caja Rural is currently receiving intensive care after a collision during a training ride in Iza, as confirmed by the team. According to the Spanish news agency EFE, the incident occurred when Etxeberria was run over near the town of Iza on Wednesday.

The Navarra Provincial Police have initiated an investigation to determine the circumstances of the crash. Etxeberria, 23, was airlifted to Navarro University Hospital, where he is undergoing intensive care.

The 21-year-old driver of the vehicle involved in the crash reportedly is unharmed. The Caja Rural team provided an update on Etxeberria’s condition on Thursday morning.

“Josu Etxeberria suffered an accident during training this Wednesday. The Navarrese has multiple injuries and is in the ICU of the Navarra Hospital. Within gravity, he is conscious and moves his limbs. Good luck and speedy recovery,’ a statement on X (formerly Twitter) read.

Etxeberria is from Iturmendi, Spain and turned pro in 2021 after riding as a stagiare for the Caja Rural squad the year before. He came up through the ranks riding for the feeder team for his current outfit, and had a strong amateur career. Before he turned pro, he won the overall of the Vuelta a Zamora in 2020, a three-day stage race in Spain.