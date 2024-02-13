Specialized launches new aero helmet and two new shoes

On Tuesday, Tuesday launched a new aero helmet, the Propero 4, along with two new pairs of shoes, the Torch 2.0 and the 3.0 Both the helmet and the shoes are inspired by higher end versions, taking some of the tech used in them, to create more affordable options.

Specialized Propero 4 helmet

Aerodynamics

The latest in the Propero line inspired by the S-Works Evade 3 and S-Works Prevail 3. You’ve probably seen those helmets on some of the best cyclists of the world like Lotte Kopecky, Demi Vollering, Remco Evenepoel, and Primož Roglič. Unlike the Propero 3, this version has gone aero.

Specialized took some of the aero engineering from the S-Works Evade 3 and applied it to the Propero 4. The company claims that after wind tunnel testing, the Propero 4 four watts faster than the S-Works Prevail 3.

Ventilation

Although being fast is key, it’s also key to have good ventilation. Specialized took some of the features S-Works Prevail 3 using Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD). The rear-end vents are optimized for airflow to keep cool while being fast.

To keep your head cool, Specialized has introduced something called “Micro Channelling.

The tech is inspired…by a tumble dryer. “Just as your clothes spin around, ensuring every fiber gets fully dry, MicroChanneling ensures that all the air within your helmet is working to constantly pull in cool air and expel hot air, creating a cooler ride,” Specialized said.

For rotational impact company, the helmet uses Mips Evolve Core, and has a 5-star Virginia Tech safety rating.

The helmet manages to be lightweight, coming in at 290 g for a size medium.

Specialized Propero 4, available in sizes small, medium and large, $280

Specialized Torch 3.0 and 2.0 shoes

There are two new shoes available as well, the 3.0 and 2.0, based on the Specialized S-Works Torch. Specialized has taken its performance shoe and made slight modifications.





The 3.0 looks similar to the S-Works Torch, but uses two BOA Li2 dials, as opposed to the BOA S3 you’d get on the S-Works model.

The Torch 2.0 version is meant to be an entry level shoe, and instead of the lower BOA dial, there’s a velcro strap. These small changes mean you get footwear based on a higher-end shoe, but at a more affordable price.

Specialized Torch 2.0 $200

Specialized Torch 3.0 $300