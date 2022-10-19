SRAM is partnering with the NY Yacht Club American Magic sailing team and everyone is very confused

Everyone knows that Shimano also makes fishing gear…but is Sram getting into the boat biz?

On Tuesday, SRAM sent out a press release announcing a partnership with the New York Yacht Club American Magic racing team in their bid to win the 37th America’s Cup.

“This is an amazing opportunity to not only demonstrate our products and technologies in a new and unique way but be a part of one of the most historic and viewed sporting events in the world,” SRAM CEO Ken Lousberg said. “SRAM componentry will be integral to the success of this yacht.”

“NYYC American Magic is investing a lot of time and resource into developing and testing systems for our next-generation AC75. SRAM has 35 years of experience working with high-performing teams, and we’re excited to be collaborating and pushing the boundaries in our pursuit to win the 37th America’s Cup,” Terry Hutchinson, Skipper and President of Sailing Operations for NYYC American Magic, said.

According to the release, New York Yacht Club American Magic will spend all winter in Pensacola before relocating to Barcelona for the final push into the 37th America’s Cup campaign in 2024. The 37th America’s Cup will take place in Barcelona, Spain, in September and October 2024.

The weirdest part is that that’s all the information…so far. The statement concludes that SRAM and American Magic will provide more specific details of the agreement, as well as in-boat technologies, by the end of 2022.