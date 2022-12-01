SRAM will give you 10 per cent discount if you recycle your old power meter

Good news if you’re looking for a new power meter and also want to be environmentally conscious: SRAM wants to save you some money. The company is offering an incentive to recycle your old gear as and it’s a pretty good one: ten per cent off.

SRAM will accept all SRAM, Quarq, and PowerTap power meters, along with any other brands featuring aluminum crank arms or an aluminum spider. The company believes that encouraging people to recycle power meters is another small step towards more material circularity. Products made from recycled materials require less energy to manufacture, and are therefore less dependent on fossil fuels. It also means there is a less need to mine new materials.

SRAM’s internal power meter recycling program began in 2018 to repurpose mined and precious materials, but it is now expanding for consumers.

If you want to participate, it’s pretty easy.

Step 1: Contact SRAM at 1-800-660-6853 or email them at: support@sram.com to obtain an RA tracking number.

Step 2: Write the RA number on the package and ship it to them at: 3100 1st Ave. Spearfish SD 57783

Step 3: As soon as the package is received and placed in recycling, you will receive a coupon code good for 10 per cent off a new power meter.

Step 4: Go to www.Quarq.com and redeem your coupon code toward your new power meter.