Stephen Williams triumphs in miserably cold La Flèche Wallonne

Wednesday’ miserably wet and cold 88th running of La Flèche Wallonne saw the favourites washed away in the rain, and Israel-Premier Tech’s Stephen Williams conquer the mighty Mur de Huy to win the Walloon Arrow. Like Tom Pidcock in the Amstel Gold Race on Sunday, he’s the first British winner of the race. It’s the biggest victory

The Course

The only sub-200-km race of Ardennes Week, La Flèche Wallonne contained four 37.5-km finishing circuits, each with Cote d’Ereffe (2.1 km of 5.4 percent) and the Mur de Huy. This race tends to be about the final clash on the Mur de Huy, a 1.3-km wall that averages 9.3 percent, but ramps up to 26 percent in one bend. The day started with decent weather but deteriorated.

The Riders

There was no Mathieu van der Poel starting in Charleroi and Tadej Pogačar wouldn’t defend his title. Amstel Gold Race victor Tom Pidcock was on the start line.

Michael Woods, who came third in 2020, fourth last season and in 2019, and sixth in 2021, missed the race for the first time since 2015.

The cold rain started soon before six breakaways entered the circuits with over a three-minute gap. By the second circuit, the fugitives’ lead was 1:30.

#FlecheWallonne 🇧🇪 – 🏁 90 km A lot of riders are suffering from the rain and the cold. This won't be the classic Flèche Wallonne!#DomestiqueLive pic.twitter.com/AOAdTTxYiL — Domestique (@Domestique___) April 17, 2024

Snow started to fall. After a lot UAE-Emirates and Ineos work on the front of the peloton, EF Education-Easypost took over on Cote d’Ereffe II. Sodden riders dropped off the back of the breakaway and the field. The escapees were brought back before Mur de Huy II. There, with Groupama-FDJ at the controls. Amstel Gold Race winner Tom Pidcock and runner-up Marc Hirschi faded back.

Søren Kragh Andersen tried his luck on the third lap.

Meanwhile, most of Lidl-Trek left the sufferfest to avoid hypothermia.

A super tough day for the riders at #FlecheWallonne. After a sunny start, riders are facing, cold and snow, as happened at the start of the #FWwomen . Many riders had to stop because of hypothermic symptoms, including @skjelmose_ @AndreaBagioli @SamOomen @JulienBernard17. We… pic.twitter.com/w5Wl1wfkGr — Lidl-Trek (@LidlTrek) April 17, 2024

The lone man out from hit Mur de Huy III with a 1:20 lead. Only 30 riders comprised the closest chase. A few riders accelerated on the Huy in an attempt to reach Søren Kragh Andersen.

The Final Lap

The race situation by Cote d’Ereffe was Kragh Anderson holding on to a slim advantage. Behind in the 35-strong group, Uno-X and Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale had the numbers. The intrepid sole breakaway was caught. Jackets were shed. The sun came out. Let’s go.

Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale led onto the Huy. Visma-Lease a Bike took it up. Everyone was patient in the first half. Williams attacked up the left-hand barrier and there was no bringing him back. He was almost too exhausted to celebrate.

Ardennes Week concludes on Sunday with the fourth Monument of the year, Liège-Bastogne-Liège

2024 La Flèche Wallonne

1) Stephen Williams (Great Britain/Israel-Premier Tech)

2) Kévin Vauquelin (France/Arkea-B&B Hotels)

3) Maxim van Gil (Belgium/Lotto-Dstny)