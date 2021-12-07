Strava is down so nothing you do matters

There’s nothing quite like the feeling of uploading your ride, is there? Maybe sharing it to social media? Telling your friends about your KOM or QOM? How about that killer Zwift ride you did this morning?

Well bad news, friends. Strava is not uploading anything right now.

People all over the world are having trouble uploading their rides, runs, walks, swims, or kitesurf sessions. So basically you might as well not bother exercising today until this is fixed, because if it’s not on Strava, it never happened.

Have some chips.