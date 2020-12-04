Sunweb becomes Team DSM for 2021

Leah Kirchmann will be racing for Team DSM in 2021, as Sunweb, which has both men’s and women’s WorldTour outfits, surprised many with its Friday announcement that its new title sponsor is the very company that helps design its kit.

The German team has had white and black and red and white kits over the years, but in 2021 it will be black clad with light blue stripes, reminiscent of Sky. New bike sponsor Scott is included in the design–one assumes that Mitchelton-Scott, riding Bianchis next year, will change its name too.

In our pursuit to make the worlds best performance wear, we're making no compromises.👊🏻 We are proud to announce that from 2021, we will produce our own tailor-made race apparel, including @DSM's latest technologies.✨ More here: https://t.co/WmWiDgyiEE pic.twitter.com/UYnYt6TWd5 — Team Sunweb (@TeamSunweb) December 4, 2020

The team has worked with DSM (“The global science-based company”) for several years, incorporating the company’s Dyneema clothing technology in its kits.

Sunweb had two of the WorldTour’s breakout riders in 2020: Swiss Marc Hirschi, who took a victory in the Tour de France and won Fleche Wallonne before coming runner-up in Liege-Bastogne-Liege; and Australian Jai Hindley, who entered the final day of the Giro d’Italia tied on time with eventual winner Tao Geoghegan Hart. The squad will be bolstered by Romain Bardet next season.

Kirchmann’s side saw German Liane Lippert emerge as one-to-look-out-for; early in the season the 22-year-old rider place runner-up in the Santos Tour Down Under before claiming the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race. Both events are cancelled for 2021.

Another WorldTour squad that announced a title sponsor change is new addition Circus-Wanty Gobert, who took over CCC’s license. It’s now Intermarché Wanty Gobert.