Sunweb’s Edo Maas walks again with help from bionic exoskeleton

It was bad news and good news for the men’s side of Sunweb on Monday. First, it was announced that Australian Chris Hamilton would miss the Tour Down Under due to rupturing a testicle in a training crash. Then, Dutchman Edo Maas shared video of him taking tentative steps with the help of a powered exoskeleton. Last October Maas was rendered unable to walk after a motorist wandered onto the course of the Piccolo Lombardia race and hit the cyclist as he descended the famed Ghisallo.

In a video on his Instagram, 19-year-old Maas uses a Free Bionics Free Walk machine to take a few steps.

In December Maas described his physio and recovery: “The last two months have been hard and the coming time will be hard, but it has also been special. So much love. Without you I wouldn’t be pushing myself up again in the gym.”

Maas, winner of the 2017 junior E3 Harelbeke, joined the Development Team Sunweb squad last season.