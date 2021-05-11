Taco van der Hoorn’s unexpected stage win was the 2021 positivity cycling fans needed

On May 10, Taco van der Hoorn, racing for Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux, won stage three of the Giro d’Italia. “Five months ago I considered quitting cycling because I had no contract,” he said. “Today, I won a stage of the Giro d’Italia.” The fans went wild.

Although we all have our favourite GC contenders, unexpected underdog moments, stories of riders winning against all odds, are some of the best in the sport. To add to Van der Hoorn’s elation, Belgian team Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux made their WorldTour level debut in 2021 and had yet to take a win (the only team without a victory so far this season.)

For most of the stage, it looked like the win might go Peter Sagan. With 6km to go, van der Hoorn, a Grand Tour debutante, went solo and was able to hold a gap. He only had a 15-second lead at the 1km mark but managed to hold off the bunch until the finish, checking behind himself almost in disbelief as he crossed the line.

I think he almost surprised himself with that result!!! ⁠

Taco van der Hoorn claimed a sensational win from the breakaway as the familiar faces were denied on Stage 3 at the Giro d’Italia.⁠

⁠#giro2021

“I can’t believe it,” he said in the post-race interview. “With 1km to go I was looking behind to see [if they were coming]…’ah f**k, I’m going to make it, what the f**k.’ Those last metres were really unbelievable.”

The unexpected result caused the internet, and the live spectators, to erupt in cheers.

Watching Taco van der Hoorn's reaction as he crossed the line today was priceless. Spontaneous round of applause at the finish from staff of all teams.

AAAH OMG THAT WAS AMAZING!!! BREAKAWAY WIN! Taco van der Hoorn, what a guy. Bloody loved that, proper entertainment. And his reaction was perfect. Wonderful wonderful stuff, true underdog spirit 🤩

Other pros also showed their support.

Trots op mijn buurman /proud to see my neighbour winning in Giro @TacovanderHoorn ! Nice to see dedication and hard work payed off today for him! 👇Huge congrats Taco!!!

Many said the win was what cycling is all about.

This is the beauty of this sport: hours of pain and effort in a breakaway crowned by a once-in-a-lifetime moment while crossing the finish line. Congratulations to Taco Van der Hoorn for an astonishing performance today, so well deserved.

While others declared him their new favourite cyclist.

A rider named Taco Van der Hoorn just took stage three of the Giro d'Italia. His finish line quote was "I looked behind me and thought what the fuck, I'm going to make it." Between his name and his quote, I have a new favorite rider.

The positive response was likely aided by his show of genuine emotion.

When Taco van der Hoorn realised he was going to win a stage of the Giro

And, as expected, there were many taco (the food) jokes.

Had taco’s for dinner last night to celebrate Taco’s win! Was so invested the last km’s, got really emotional. That’s why I watch cycling!

Fantastisch gedaan joh! — Dingdong van Halen #FBPE #SeriouslyAnnoying (@jay_ess1) May 11, 2021