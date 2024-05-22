Tadej Pogačar gifted Stage 16 runner-up in a wonderful gesture

The youngest rider in this Giro, Giulio Pellizzari, launched a solo attack in the final 1.5 km but was overtaken by Pogačar on Tuesday, who surged ahead to claim his fifth stage victory. The day’s racing was marred by brutal weather, which resulted in Stage 16 from Laas to Santa Cristina Valgardena being shortened to just 118.4 km.

Pogi took the win, but after the race approached the 20-year-old. The Italian and Slovenian embraced in an emotional post-race scene. Pellizzari asked for his pink sunglasses. It was apparently a request from his brother. Pogačar obliged, as well as giving him the maglia rosa off his back.

The young Italian was overcome with emotion by the sporting gesture from the Slovenian. After the stage, Pellizzari told the Italian media that his brother had asked him to try and get Pogačar’s pink glasses. Receiving the pink jersey as well made it an extra special moment.

As far as the race itself, Pogi never intended to go for the win. His teammate Rafal Majka summed how it all went down in an interview with Eurosport.

“We didn’t want to go for the stage win at all, but when other teams picked up the pace, we said: why not? On the last climb, we started to accelerate, and with Tadej behind me, it was a done deal. Tadej asked if I didn’t want to go for the stage victory, but I had already been leading for a while and was tired. So I told him to go,”Majka said. “Hats off to him, even though we didn’t even want to win.”

The maglia rosa confirmed that the final move he made was not planned.

“When we started racing, it was fine. It was a good breakaway for us, so we were quite relaxed in the peloton,” The Team UAE – Emirates rider said. “However, Movistar kept pushing and kept it tight. In the last two kilometers, we took control. But Rafal was done and wanted to make something happen. I really thought Pellizzari would win the stage. But I’m glad he still came in second.”

Pog now has a whopping 7:18 on second placed Daniel Martínez (BORA – hansgrohe) and 7:40 on 2023 runner-up Geraint Thomas (INEOS Grenadiers.) And there’s still five stages remaining. Who knows, at this point dont be surprised if Pogačar tries and win the sprint into Rome. Because Pogačar.

Check out the special moment below: