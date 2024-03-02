Tadej Pogacar is such an absolute legend he told everyone exactly when he would attack

What. A. Race. Tadej Pogačar not only destroyed the competition at Saturday’s Strade Bianche–but he told them exactly how he would. And he delivered.

There were no surprise attacks as Tadej Pogačar showcased his unbelievable strength at the 18th Strade Bianche, conquering the challenging 81-km Tuscany course in Italy with a solo victory. Predicting his attack before the race, the Slovenian secured his second white roads triumph. The route featured 71 km of gravel roads across 15 sectors, including tough segments like Sectors 5 and 6. Monte Sante Marie, an 11.5 km stretch of demanding hills, proved to be the race’s toughest part.

Pogačar’s decisive move occurred with 81 km remaining, gaining a substantial lead of 1:40 over a 16-rider Ineos-powered chase. Despite a spirited pursuit, Pogačar increased his advantage, ultimately securing a remarkable win. The chase group split into two, providing intense competition for podium places.

Maxim van Gill and Toms Skujiņš emerged as breakaway leaders, with Skujiņš finishing as the runner-up on Via Santa Caterina. Pogačar’s dominance allowed him the luxury of high-fiving a fan and hoisting his bike at the finish line, leaving an indelible mark on the cycling world.

In 2022, he won the race by breaking away with 50 km to go. But clearly, in 2024, he decided to let everyone hold his Slovenian beer and just decimate his competitors. Chapeau, Pog!