Tadej Pogačar races likes an absolute madman--and it's awesome

Tadej Pogačar’s style of racing is a joy to watch–he attacks early, he attacks hard, he even attacks…the sprinters?

In the 107th Giro, there were relatively flatter stages, but Monday’s route presented a promising setup for a sprint finish, featuring an early categorized climb and undulating terrain in the final 20 km.

Adding excitement to the finale was a 1.5-kilometre slope with a 5 per cent gradient. With only three kilometres remaining after the summit, it posed a tough test for the sprinters.

However, the dynamics shifted when Tadej Pogačar intervened, responding to an attack by Mikkel Honoré, with Geraint Thomas marking the pink jersey.

Pogačar aggressively pursued his second stage victory, leaving Honoré unable to keep up on the flat road to the finish line, while Thomas struggled to maintain pace.

After a crazy day where they even went in the breakaway, Tim Merlier beat Jonathan Milan in a tight sprint and won the 3rd stage in Fossano. Meanwhile, Tadej Pogacar has attacked again, 3 days out 3.

Despite their efforts, the chasing group reeled in Pogacar and Thomas with 500 metres left. From there, Tim Merlier surged towards the finish line, positioning himself on the right side and making a decisive move to fend off Jonathan Milan’s challenge from the left.

The race has only begun, and already Pog is in pink. He could be content to simply finish in the main group–it was only 90 riders by the finale–and save his energy. There’s still plenty of races left–and all kinds of decisive climbs, as well as two time trials.

Traditionally, those who are aiming for the top rung of the G.C. will do what they can to conserve energy in the early stages. But the Slovenian defies tradition. Whether it’s an 80-km attack at Strade Bianche, or today’s attempt to thwart the sprinters, Pogačar races with absolute panache.

Former world champion Phillipe Gilbert commented on the Slovenian’s racing style, saying how great it is to watch.

“It’s not like the era of Chris Froome, there was no panache, it was not nice to see those years. But today, when you see Pogačar racing, it’s another level, you know, it’s really spectacular,” the Belgian said. “It’s almost like bringing cycling back to the sixties and seventies, when Eddy Merckx, when all those guys went a long way from the finish and won with two, three, four minutes. We’re almost back in this time of cycling, you know.”

In the 1991 Tour de France, defending champion Greg LeMond would be extra spicy during the early stages. He attacked on Stage 1 while in the yellow jersey, and tried to take time–even seconds–on the flat stages. Ultimately, it would cost him as he would lose time in the second and third weeks, finishing 7th.

Greg Lemond lors de la mythique étape vers Val Louron (Tour 1991).



If you want real panache, how about Joop Zoetemelk’s wild attack on the final stage of the 1979 Tour de France? Traditionally, the Champs-Élysées stage is a parade race (unless, speaking of LeMond, it’s a time trial.) The yellow jersey is all but secure, and the peloton will take it easy until the finishing circuits.

In 1979, the Dutchman trailed Bernard Hinault by just over three minutes before the ultimate stage. Zoetemelk launched an attack on the final stage, aiming to narrow the gap and secure the overall win. Hinault then basically said, “excusez-moi?” and chased him down. Just to really show him who is boss, Hinault would win the stage–becoming the first, and only rider to win on the Champs-Élysées in yellow.

Le final grandiose du Tour 1979 : le maillot jaune Bernard Hinault et son dauphin Joop Zoetemelk se disputent la victoire sur les Champs-Élysées.

Pogačar is also trying to do something that hasn’t been done in contemporary times–win the Giro and the Tour. It’s been 26 years since the late Marco Pantani achieved the feat. These days, riders measure their efforts over the years and race far less. (It should be noted, Thomas is also doing both Tours, but Pog is the odds-on favourite for both.)

The days of a rider like Froome, or Lance Armstrong, with their super-teams that could control the race from the first week to the last, could arguably lead to some predictable racing. There is nothing predictable about Pogačar (although he did tell everyone exactly where he would attack during Strade Bianche…and did just that). He is racing like an absolute madman, and it’s awesome.