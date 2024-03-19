Tadej Pogačar stamps authority on Volta a Catalunya with summit finish victory

The end of Tuesday’s second stage of the 103rd Volta Ciclista a Catalunya in northeast Spain was run in wretched conditions, and its conclusion was a familiar one, as Tadej Pogačar won. The Slovenian conquered an HC-rated summit finish to establish a considerable race lead. Michael Woods was among those who suffered on the day, coming in 59th.

Monday’s Stage: Israel-Premier Tech shines

Woods’ team had a fine opening stage on Monday. Aussie Nick Schultz won the reduced bunch sprint and Welshman Stephen Williams was third, with Pogačar in between. Woods was one of 62 riders who finished together with Schultz. The only GC man who missed out was Simon Yates, who came in almost a minute down.

The Course on Tuesday

There was a sting in the tail of the 186.5-km route starting in Mataro. A Cat. 1 climb warmed up the legs with 56 km to go and then the road kicked up to the first of two consecutive HC-rated summit finishes. Vallter 2000 was 11.4 km of 7.4 percent with a maximum of 13 percent. It was a warm day on the flats but it turned ugly when the road tilted up.

First summit finish of #VoltaCatalunya103 today – Vallter 2000. pic.twitter.com/x13ZWnkYkP — Soudal Quick-Step Pro Cycling Team (@soudalquickstep) March 19, 2024

A six-pack of breakaways bounced away early. It contained an exceedingly rare Mongolian athlete, Jambaljamts Sainbayar of Burgos-BH. By the foot of Cat. 1 Coll de Coubet, the escapees had a 3:30 lead. UAE-Emirates drove the bus.

The breakaway fragmented on Coubet where the cold rain harried the riders. Two fugitives tipped over with 3:00 on the soggy peloton. Pogačar attacked on the descent to keep everyone on their toes. There was a long uphill drag before the HC-rated climb proper.

There was only one breakaway rider, Jimmy Janssens, at the front when Vallter 2000 kicked up. A crash midway through the peloton with 10 km to climb split the field. Clouds closed in to cut off live footage. Janssens was corralled with 8.1 km to go, UAE-Emirates’ pace thinning out the numbers.

As expected, Pogačar made his move with a long way to go, 6.5 km remaining. Cian Uijtdebroeks, Aleksandr Vlasov, Mikel Landa, Egan Bernal and Lenny Martinez were in the chasing octet. Landa took his leave of the others and Vlasov followed.

Landa gapped Vlasov before the finish line. The riders bundled up as quickly as they could after the line.

Wednesday’s queen stage finishes with two HC-rated ascents.

2024 Volta a Catalunya Stage 2

1) Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia/UAE-Emirates) 4:52:37

2) Mikel Landa (Spain/Soudal-Quick Step) +1:23

3) Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe) +1:24

59) Michael Woods (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) +5:16

2024 Volta a Catalunya GC

1) Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia/UAE-Emirates) 9:03:57

2) Mikel Landa (Spain/Soudal-Quick Step) +1:35

3) Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe) +1:38

49) Michael Woods (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) +5:34