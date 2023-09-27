Tadej Pogačar to Ineos?

Ineos-Grenadiers have reportedly expressed their interest in recruiting Tadej Pogačar to join their ranks, according to a report from GCN. The British cycling team has been actively seeking a prominent general classification leader in their quest to secure victory in the Tour de France, a title they last claimed in 2019.

Currently, Pogačar is under a contract with UAE Team Emirates that extends until the conclusion of 2027. The GCN report stated that sources indicate that Pogačar is content with his current team and racing environment. Nevertheless, Ineos Grenadiers is steadfast in their pursuit of a rider capable of leading them to a Tour de France win.

Within the Ineos Grenadiers camp,the report continues, there is a prevailing belief that they lack a rider with the immediate potential to win the Tour de France. While Carlos Rodríguez achieved a decent fifth-place finish and took a stage victory this season, and they have ace Tom Pidcock, the team currently lacks a rider who can challenge the competition posed by teams like Jumbo-Visma, as well as standout riders like Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) and, notably, Pogačar.

Alex Carera, Pogačar’s agent confirmed that Ineos Grenadiers inquired about Pogačar’s availability during the period between this year’s Tour de France and the Vuelta a España.

Carera told GCN that, “Ineos Grenadiers are certainly showing interest in Tadej. However, it’s essential to note that he remains under contract with UAE Team Emirates until 2027. If Ineos wishes to pursue Tadej’s services before that contract term concludes, they will need to engage in discussions with UAE Team Emirates.”

“Certainly, Ineos is keen on Tadej, given their aspiration to be one of the world’s premier cycling teams. To achieve that status, they recognize the importance of having top-tier riders. If their interest in Tadej persists, their first step should be to negotiate with UAE Team Emirates,” he said.

“In recent months, Ineos has approached me to inquire about Tadej’s contract status. However, I reiterated that he remains committed to his current team under the existing agreement,” Carera concluded.