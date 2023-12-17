Tadej Pogačar to race first Giro d’Italia in May

RCS Sport, organizers of the Giro d’Italia, announced Sunday via a video on ex-Twitter that Tadej Pogačar will make his Giro debut next May.

Over the last two seasons the double Tour de France winner has been stymied by his great non-Slovenian rival Jonas Vingegaard in his efforts to earn a hat trick of yellow jerseys. UAE-Emirates’ ace, who will start his season in Portugal in February, will do the Giro-Tour double after five consecutive years of single Grand Tours. The 25 year old hasn’t finished off the podium in those five Grand Tours.

Pogačar will face Michael Woods, Wout Van Aert, 2023 runner-up Geraint Thomas, Simon Yates and 2014 champion Nairo Quintana in the Giro.

The Slovenian is the UCI’s top-ranked male road cyclist. His 2023 palmares includes titles in the Ruta del Sol, Paris-Nice, Tour of Flanders, Amstel Gold Race, La Flèche Wallonne, national road and time trial championships and Il Lombardia.

The 2024 corsa rosa was announced on October 13 and includes gravel, two time trials and the mighty Stelvio.