Tadej Pogacar was super pissed when a moto getting in the way of his attack

Tadej Pogačar took another victory in stage 6 on Saturday through a bold long-distance attack but there was a moment of frustration as he clashed with a race motorbike obstructing the road during the final ascent.

Pogačar’s mastery of the 2024 Volta Ciclista a Catalunya peaked on Saturday, as the Slovenian secured victory in all three of the 103rd edition’s summit finishes through yet another impressive solo attack. With this hat trick of wins, he established a commanding lead with just one stage left to go.

The incident unfolded within the last few hundred metres of the stage, amid throngs of spectators lining the climbs. Pog gestured twice to a group of motorbikes impeding his progress, navigating cautiously due to the dense crowds. After signalling twice, he maneuvered past one motorbike, registering his displeasure with a sharp smack as he exited the area.

This isn’t the first time a motorcyle has got in the way of the UAE – Emirates rider, either. In 2023, one got in the way of a possible race-winning move by Tadej Pogačar in the final kilometres of Stage 14 of the Tour de France on Saturday.

Jonas Vingegaard and Pog were riding together after a wild stage which saw the duo riding together to the finish. The yellow jersey had caught back onto the UAE Team Emirates rider after initially being dropped. Eventual stage winner Carlos Rodriguez (Ineos Grenadiers) was just behind when the Slovenian made his move.

Pogačar tried to attack but he was blocked by a motorcycle just ahead of him. With the narrow road and massive crowd on the Joux Plane, there was nowhere for him to go, so he had to slow down.

You can watch Pogi get pissed at the motorcycle below.