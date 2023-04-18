Jumbo-Visma made this really weird AI video about Jonas Vingegaard

Team Jumbo Visma posted a very strange AI video about its Tour de France champ, Jonas Vingegaard on Tuesday.

The clip shows computer-generated images of a “young” Jonas Vingegaard, dreaming of his future as a pro. “I will keep dreaming all my life,” the recording begins. “As a little boy I hope to become professional one day.”

It shows him as a junior on club teams, in Danish national kit, and eventually in his current outfit on the Dutch powerhouse team. He’s also suddenly got an American accent.

The caption with the video reads, “A little boy can dream. Because dreams are forever. What a touch of AI can do.”

The post was part of an announcement about the Dane’s future on the team. An accompanying statement confirmed he would be riding with the team until 2027. ““I have had a fantastic journey with the team who has supported me in every way to become the rider I am today. I appreciate the quality of the team and the people here and feel at home. Every day we push each other to get better, and this is where I can fulfill my full potential. We will definitely reach an even higher level together. I’m excited to continue growing within the team.”

It’s common now for teams to create clever videos, gifs or memes on social media for announcements but this one…is a bit odd.

Check it out for yourself.