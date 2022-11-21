Team Skyline announces 2023 continental men’s and women’s elite roster

Team Skyline, one of America’s longest running continental programs, is returning for its fifth season in 2023. The 13-rider roster, has added depth for both stage races and criteriums alike, and is composed entirely of North American riders from Canada, the United States, and Mexico.

The goal for Team Skyline in 2023 is to continue supporting North American talent by ensuring these riders have access to the biggest races on the continent and to opportunities to experience European racing and cycling culture.

“Where other teams are looking to Europe to sign talent, we are committed to giving our home-grown riders opportunities to make it to the next level,” team director Michael Tacci said. “As we head into the 2023 season, we’ve been able to make some great signings. Our roster is deep and we are looking forward to showcasing it.”

New riders added

The team has signed several new riders, including:

– David Dubé (CAN): Transferring from Toronto Hustle, Dubé placed 10th overall in the Redlands Bicycle Classic GC and was the winner of the 2021 GP Charlevoix.

– Julien Gagné (CAN): Gagné brings experience to the roster, as 2022 will be his eighth continental season. He most recently raced for Premier Tech U23 Cycling Project. He was the GC winner of both the GP Boris Carene and GP Charlevoix in 2022.

– Emile Hamm (CAN): Also incoming from Toronto Hustle, the Thunder Bay native will bring depth to the team’s lead out train and off-road objectives.

– Jeffery Watts (USA): Watts will focus on the team’s gravel events and time trials.

Other incoming transfers include young talents David Gabrick (USA), Stephen Pimentel (USA), Lucas Poupard (USA) and Nicholas Salazar (USA) who all will be stepping up to their first season at the continental level. They join returning riders Lukas Conly (CAN), Rene Corella (MEX), Nick Kleban (CAN), Joseph Lupien (CAN) and Chaz Turmon (USA) to complete the 13-man squad.

UCI racing for the team in 2023 will begin with a seven man team headed to the island of Rhodes in March to compete in the South Aegean Tour, Rhodes GP and International Tour of Rhodes over the span of 17 days. The full team plans to reconvene for a training camp ahead of the Tour of the Gila in April.

From there, the team has objectives similar to their 2022 season with another spring European campaign in May. The team will return to Canada in early June for the Grand Prix Cycliste de Charlevoix and Tour de Beauce before riders head to their respective national championships.

Additionally, the team is expanding its alternative calendar. They aim to partake in the BWR quadruple crown of gravel and once again send a rider to the UCI Gravel World Championships.

Key equipment sponsors return, including Basso bikes, Campagnolo components and wheels, LAS helmets, sunglasses and luggage by Scicon and clothing by Santini.

Behind the scenes, the team continues to receive support from McQueen Athletes, a division of the McQueen Building Co, a Pittsburgh-based design and build company, as well as the Hotel Perla Riccione, who houses riders during European projects. That said, with a new Canadian roster presence, the team wishes to partner with more Canadian brands and companies and encourages any interested parties to contact them.

Women’s domestic elite team

After putting together a strong collection of women under the Skyline name in 2022, the team is officially registering its women’s program as a US domestic elite team. Led by 8-time National Champion, Colleen Gulick, the team will again be lining up and representing Team Skyline at some of the nation’s largest criteriums.

More than just going fast

The team will once again support the non-profit, Winning the Race with Diabetes and will continue to promote its mission and vision to inspire, teach, and demonstrate how to fully manage T1D, thereby reducing its long-term health risks through a highly active and athletically competitive lifestyle. This mission will be carried out by conducting seminars and events to train people of all ages with T1D to overcome the disease’s tendency to inhibit athletic activities that ultimately exacerbate its adverse health effects.

2023 Team Skyline UCI Roster

● Lukas Conly (CAN)

● Rene Corella (MEX)

● David Dubé (CAN)

● David Gabrick (USA)

● Julien Gagné (CAN)

● Emile Hamm (CAN)

● Nick Kleban (CAN)

● Joseph Lupien (CAN)

● Stephen Pimentel (USA)

● Lucas Poupard (USA)

● Nicholas Salazar (USA)

● Chaz Turmon (USA)

● Jeffery Watts (USA)

To learn more, check out TeamSkyline.com