Teenagers suspected of deliberately killing cyclist linked to additional hit-and-run incidents

Two teenagers from Las Vegas, accused of deliberately striking a cyclist with their car and leaving him to die, have now been connected to two additional hit-and-run cases on the same day, as announced by the police on Tuesday.

New details

Lieutenant Jason Johansson of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed during a press conference that investigators had uncovered evidence suggesting that the two teenagers, who allegedly struck 64-year-old Andreas Probst on August 14th, had also intentionally collided with another cyclist and a white Toyota Corolla. Both teenagers are now facing murder charges in relation to Probst’s death.

The victim of the hit-and-run, Andreas Probst, a retired police chief from the Los Angeles area, was featured in a photograph shared by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Stolen vehicle

The teenager believed to be the driver was apprehended on August 14th after a report of a stolen vehicle was received by the police. The other teenager was arrested after a disturbing video circulated on social media and was picked up by local news outlets, showing the two teenagers in the car as it struck Probst, a retired police chief from Bell, California. In the video, one of the teenagers can be heard saying, “Yeah, hit his ass.”

Johansson explained that investigators received the video from a school resource officer who was approached by a student. Shortly after reviewing the video, the police shifted their investigation from treating Probst’s death as a bike accident to a homicide. Subsequently, authorities obtained a search warrant for one of the teenager’s homes, where they reported discovering more evidence linking the pair to the theft of the car they were driving and the other hit-and-run incidents.

During the press conference on Tuesday, Taylor Probst, Andreas Probst’s daughter, also spoke and described her father as an honorable man who had served 35 years as a police officer but was killed in a “senseless murder.”