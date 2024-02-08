 The absolute worst person on a group ride: The Euro training camp bro

Winter in Canada is long and not particularly great for cycling. While most of us suffer through long winter miles on the trainer, or just give up on wheels and enjoy the snow, a select few are lucky enough to head to far flung, often tropical locations chasing warmer weather. Those that head to Spain, France or Italy instead of the southern U.S. have a way of bringing parts of the culture back with them. But there’s a specific type of person that then can’t help but rub it in our frost-bitten and trainer numb faces on the next group ride.

This is the Euro training camp bro. As if constantly dropping reminders that they can afford to scoot off to Spain for weeks mid-winter wasn’t enough, the Euro training camp bro has to rub it in with generalized continental affectations and absurd “rules” they picked up while enjoying the sun. Enough. We get it. You went “to Europe.” But buddy, at this point, you’ve spent more time talking about it than you actually spent riding over there. Leave it be and let us enjoy the ride!

Episode 29: The Water Closet

George, Jerry and Elaine sit in the diner, full spandex. The waitress drops off coffees. Jerry has a single shot of espresso, Elaine a black coffee and George has a giant cappuccino.

JERRY

So, you’re really just going to do that?

GEORGE

…. What? Do what?

JERRY

That’s a cappuccino.

GEORGE

Yeah, I like the foam. So what?

JERRY

It’s after noon, that’s what.

GEORGE

And what does that mean? I can’t have my afternoon coffee? You’ve got expresso right there, too.

JERRY

First, it’s esssspresso. Second, Come. On. Everybody knows you can’t have milk in your coffee after noon. First you drag me in here to drink this swill, this dirt water, this common filth. Now you insult me by adding milk? This is too much.

GEORGE

Who exactly is this everybody?

JERRY

Everybody! Everybody knows this!

GEORGE

You know, ever since you got back from Europe, you’ve been acting different. A little… holier than thou. You think you’re better than me because I don’t use Vaseline in my shorts?

JERRY

Chamois cream, it’s…

ELAINE, interrupting

Wait, you were in Europe? When?

JERRY

Yeah, Kramer and I were in Europe. I’m doing that fondo this summer, so I needed a training camp.

ELAINE

Yeah, yeah, the Fondo, we know. You’ve told us. But where were you? You can’t go to Europe.

JERRY

What do you mean I can’t go to Europe? I’m not allowed?

GEORGE

Well, I for one, am starting to wish you hadn’t.

ELAINE

No, you’re allowed to go to Spain. To France. To Portugal. But you can’t go to a whole continent. They’re different places. Different people.

Kramer slides into the booth, his chest hair protruding from an unzipped $7,000 Assos skin suit. The other three stare at him.

JERRY

What is this? What on earth are you wearing?

KRAMER

Assos. Cost me a fair bit, but it’s Swiss and it feels like it’s part of me. You know, I get a free 0.7 km/hr from this baby, easy.

JERRY

It’s 15 degrees outside. You can’t have bare legs! And at least shave!

KRAMER

But the sensations, Jerry! The sensations are unreal! I feel smoooooth as a leopard. Ready to attaquer.

JERRY

Watches one stage of the Tour on NBC and he thinks he’s Phil Liggett.

ELAINE

Le Tour, mister Continental. It’s Le Tour. Those Europeans are French

KRAMER *waves hands*

FULL GAZ, BABY, FULL GAZ!

JERRY

Suit yourself. I’m going to the water closet, then we’re riding.

GEORGE

It’s the BATHROOM.

JERRY

Why do we call it the bathroom here? I’m not taking a bath, am I?

ELAINE

You’re not exactly getting water, either, though. Are you?

GEORGE

It’s not a supply closet full of water bottles.

KRAMER

Oh, water. Say Jerry, can I borrow one of yours? I threw mine this guy that cut in front of me on the way over here. Just *hand motions* zoop, right in front of me!

JERRY

Yeah, yeah, help yourself.