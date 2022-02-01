So the Astana team made a rap video and it’s glorious

Looks like Astana Qazaqstan Team is ready to tackle the 2022 season. Nowadays, of course, cyclists are big on using social media to promote their teams and sponsors. Funny clips, dances, whatever it takes. We cycling fans are rewarded with a wide range of super-fun content.

On Tuesday, Astana Qazaqstan posted a rap video the team created, on Twitter. The best part, is this isn’t even the first time they’ve done it.

Astana Qazaqstan Team, formerly Astana Premier Tech is a pro road team sponsored by the Samruk Kazyna, a coalition of state-owned companies from Kazakhstan and named after its capital city Astana. They’ve been in the news for the right and wrong reasons over the years, including a doping scandal involving Alexander Vinokourov in 2007. Following that, team management was let go and new management brought in for the 2008 season.

Last year, Canadian co-sponsor Premier Tech decided to sever ties, partnering instead with Israel-Premier Tech. Canadian Hugo Houle also made a lateral from Astana to join the squad.

The team has had several notable riders, among them Lance Armstrong and Alberto Contador, the latter winning the Tour for Astana. For 2022, Alexander Vinokourov will be back with the team’s management, and they are looking ahead for a great year.

Anyhoo, none of this matters today for we have been blessed with one of the greatest cycling videos you’ll ever see. Looks like Astana just made some content that usurps anything you’ll ever see on TikTok.