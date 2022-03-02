The entire Drone Hopper Androni Giocattoli Team wore Ukrainian national champion jerseys today

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, more and more athletes are speaking out against it and showing signs of solidarity. On Tuesday, the UCI took some strong measures in the face of the invasion. The Management Committee of the the UCI met at an extraordinary session to discuss the situation in Ukraine and the sanctions that the UCI means to take following the Russian attack. In a statement, the governing body expressed its concern over the situation and has condemned the aggression of the Russian and Belarusian governments and their non-respect of the Olympic Truce. The cycling body confirmed it will follow the strong decisions taken by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Feb. 28, and has decided to apply them to cycling. Effective immediately, Russian and Belarusian national teams and/or national selections are not authorized to take part in any events on the UCI International Calendar.

Andrii Ponomar is the Ukrainian national champion and rides for the Drone Hopper Androni Giocattoli Team. Today, at the Trofeo Laigueglia, his entire team wore matching Ukrainian jerseys.

The race was won Jan Polanc with his UAE teammates rounding out the podium. But many people were moved by the Drone Hopper team showing such solidarity with Ukraine. It’s probably something the UCI would normally fine for, but it’s unclear if that will happen.