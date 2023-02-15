The French national champion had to wear Canadian team bibs at the UAE Tour
Audrey Cordon-Ragot had a shock at the start of stage twoPhoto by: ZAAF cycling
French road and time trial champion normally wears a slick tricolour kit made by her team, ZAAF, but on Friday, she had to make a slight costume change. When they arrived at the start of the second stage, a 133 km race from Dhafra Castle to Al Mirfa, she realized she forgot her kit. Since the race began quite far away from the hotel, there was no choice but to try and improvise.
She did have a long sleeve jersey she could wear, but alas, no bibs.
Thankfully, her teammate Maggie Coles-Lyster (and also national champion) managed to have a pair of Canadian national team shorts in her race bag.
“I realized that I had forgotten my skinsuit once I arrived at the start,” Cordon-Ragot said. “There was a two-hour drive so it was impossible to turn around. My teammate Maggie Coles-Lyster is always prepared and happened to have extra shorts in her backpack. Luckily I had a jersey with me, but only long-sleeved. So I had to use that.”
Du vent, du sable et à l’avant dans les bordures ! 💨
🤭 Oups, le maillot manches longues et le cuissard de @M_ColesLyster parce que j’ai oublié ma combinaison à l’hôtel. Mais l’habit ne fait pas le moine, on peut quand même être devant 😜#UAETourWomen l @ZaafCyclingTeam pic.twitter.com/avDS89oeu8
— Audrey CORDON-RAGOT (@CordonRagot) February 10, 2023
Lorena Wiebes Team SD Worx won the stage, and Cordon-Ragot finished in the pack at 43rd. Coles-Lyster (in her Canadian national championship kit) finished 18th on the day.
The French rider did joke on Twitter on the following stage that she was sure to make sure she had her kit packed away for the day.
Prête pour l’étape reine #UAETourWomen. Et cette fois, @M_ColesLyster n’a pas oublié de mettre ma combinaison dans mon sac… 🙄🤭 #MauvaiseFoi 👸@ZaafCyclingTeam l #LesRP pic.twitter.com/WIg30eFl2y
— Audrey CORDON-RAGOT (@CordonRagot) February 11, 2023