The Kris Yip Memorial Zwift Ride is this Saturday

If you’re looking for a special indoor ride this weekend, you might want to jump in the Kris Yip Memorial Ride, taking place on Zwift.

Yip died in January 2023 at 47 due to a heart-related matter at his Prince George home.

He had been involved in bike racing since his teenage years. He took the junior criterium champion title in 1993 and later represented Canada as part of the senior national team. Additionally, he participated in the UCI cycling esport championships in 2022, earning an impressive 11th place overall.

The ride is 55 km long and there are 5 categories available, A, B, C, D and E. “The Kris Yip Memorial Zwift Fondo is celebrating Kris’s legacy of kindness, sportsmanship, and inclusivity. This ride welcomes all, irrespective of their skill level,” according to the Zwift website.

Riders will be tackling the 2022 world championship course, a tribute to Yip as he rode the course when he represented Canada the same year.

If you’d like to learn more, check out information on Zwift.com