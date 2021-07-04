The long list of riders who have dropped out of the Tour de France so far

After two mountain stages, the 2021 Tour de France has reached its first rest day. Almost 8 per cent of the 228 riders that started the race have already dropped out and won’t be returning for the tenth stage of the Tour. Here is the list of withdrawals so far:

Stage 1

Cyril Lemoine (B&B Hotels-KTM)

Jasha Sutterlin (Team DSM)

Ignatas Konovalovas (Groupama-FDJ)

On Stage 1, a spectator’s sign caused a major crash and brought down the bulk of the peloton. Many riders suffered through their injuries but some were forced to withdraw completely. Ignatas Konovalovas (Groupama-FDJ) suffered head trauma and Cyril Lemoine (B&B Hotels-KTM) ended up with four broken ribs, a moderate pneumothorax and a head wound.

Jasha Sütterlin (Team DSM) also left the race with an injured hand.

Stage 2

Marc Soler (Movistar)

Marc Soler (Movistar) finished Stage 1 despite getting caught up in the big crash, but his teammates later confirmed that he had fractured both elbows. Soler did not start the second stage.

Stage 3

Robert Gesink (Jumbo-Visma)

Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious)

Robert Gesink (Jumbo-Visma) crashed on stage 3, and was taken to the hospital with a fractured collarbone and concussion. Bahrain Victorious team leader Jack Haig also crashed and was taken to the hospital with a fractured collarbone and concussion.

Stage 4

Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal)

A third rider, Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal), was taken to the hospital with a broken collarbone after the chaotic third stage, but the officials counted the Australian cyclist as finishing the stage as his crash happened within sight of the line.

RELATED: Watch: The dramatic final sprint of the Tour’s crash-marred Stage 3

Stage 5-8

There were no withdrawals from Stage 5 to Stage 8.

Stage 9

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma)

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix)

Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix)

Jasper De Buyst (Lotto-Soudal)

Nans Peters (Ag2r Citroën Team)

Bryan Coquard (B&B Hotels-KTM)

Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ)

Stefan De Bod (Astana-Premier Tech)

Loïc Vliegen (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux)

Nic Dlamini (Qhubeka-NextHash)

Anthony Delaplace (Arkéa-Samsic)

The day started off with the withdrawals of Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) and Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix). Roglič, who crashed hard on the third stage, had been suffering through his injuries and made the decision to not continue the race. Van der Poel, who wore the yellow jersey for six days, left the race to focus on training for the mountain bike race at the Olympic Games later this summer.

Nans Peters (Ag2r Citroën), Jasper De Buyst (Lotto-Soudal) and Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix) all were unable to finish the mountain stage. Stefan De Bod (Astana-Premier Tech), Loïc Vliegen (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux), Bryan Coquard (B&B Hotels-KTM) and Anthony Delaplace (Arkéa-Samsic) did not make the time cut. Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) also didn’t make the time cut, which means Groupama – FDJ will have just five riders at the start of Stage 10.

Nic Dlamini (Qhubeka-NextHash) crashed but was determined to finish the stage. One hour and 24 minutes after Ben O’Connor crossed the line, the South African cyclist crossed the line, determined to finish despite being far over the time cut. “I wanted to honour my dream to ride the Tour,” he said.