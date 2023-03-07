Home > News

The new green jersey is the exact same colour as Bora’s and it’s super confusing

Sam Bennett is leading the points competition and fans have feedback

Sam Bennett in his green jersey at Paris-Nice Photo by: Sam Bennett @Sammmy_Be
March 7, 2023
Share on SMS

The green jersey worn in Paris-Nice, and the Tour de France, looks a little different for 2023. Santini debuted a new shade of green for the 81st running of the race to the sun. The colour, which is a darker, forest green, is in line with the new logo of Skoda. The car company sponsors the competition so the change to the shade for the sprinter’s leader’s jersey is part of a marketing push.

Although many on Twitter didn’t like the colour, (because hey, who likes change?) there was a slightly bigger problem. It’s almost the exact same hue as the Bora–Hansgrohe jersey. In past races, it’s common for a team that has a colour of kit that resembles a leader’s jersey to change it for the race. Think of ONCE, the Spanish team that had a yellow team kit. For the Tour, the squad would wear pink.

Mercatone Uno-Alphacom, home of the late Marco Pantani, did the same. The Italian team went from yellow to pink. (A perfect choice, given Pantani’s Tour of Italy dominance.) Saunier Duval-Prodir also changed its jerseys to feature less yellow, and more white, in two Tours de France.

Bora–Hansgrohe’s jersey has a similar, dark, forest green colour. As you can see here.

So when Sam Bennett wore the green jersey on Monday, it created a bit of confusion. His leader’s tunic looks pretty much like his day-to-day jersey. Will they be changing it for the Tour? Knowing the UCI, you can bet someone is already discussing this in a boardroom in Switzerland.