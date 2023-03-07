The new green jersey is the exact same colour as Bora’s and it’s super confusing

The green jersey worn in Paris-Nice, and the Tour de France, looks a little different for 2023. Santini debuted a new shade of green for the 81st running of the race to the sun. The colour, which is a darker, forest green, is in line with the new logo of Skoda. The car company sponsors the competition so the change to the shade for the sprinter’s leader’s jersey is part of a marketing push.

Although many on Twitter didn’t like the colour, (because hey, who likes change?) there was a slightly bigger problem. It’s almost the exact same hue as the Bora–Hansgrohe jersey. In past races, it’s common for a team that has a colour of kit that resembles a leader’s jersey to change it for the race. Think of ONCE, the Spanish team that had a yellow team kit. For the Tour, the squad would wear pink.

Laurent Jalabert

Tour de France 12 juillet 1993

CLM Lac de Madine – Lac de Madine 59 km pic.twitter.com/YdO9K7kV5B — @andre_derain (@andre_derain) February 4, 2021

Mercatone Uno-Alphacom, home of the late Marco Pantani, did the same. The Italian team went from yellow to pink. (A perfect choice, given Pantani’s Tour of Italy dominance.) Saunier Duval-Prodir also changed its jerseys to feature less yellow, and more white, in two Tours de France.

Looking forward to seeing Ventoux @southstreetarts tonight

Depicting the battle between Lance Armstrong and Marco Pantani in the 2000 Tour de France pic.twitter.com/gNG6yYapH3 — Matt E (@salfordmatt) September 20, 2018

Bora–Hansgrohe’s jersey has a similar, dark, forest green colour. As you can see here.

🎧 PODCAST #20 🎧 After his strong performance at UAE Tour where he finished 9th in GC, we talk to @BenZwiehoff about his 3rd road season, his goals for 2023 and how he developed as a rider. 👇Don't miss our latest episode!https://t.co/HgMoyN6fiy#BORAhansgrohe #podcast pic.twitter.com/XEqcxa56fG — BORA – hansgrohe (@BORAhansgrohe) March 3, 2023

So when Sam Bennett wore the green jersey on Monday, it created a bit of confusion. His leader’s tunic looks pretty much like his day-to-day jersey. Will they be changing it for the Tour? Knowing the UCI, you can bet someone is already discussing this in a boardroom in Switzerland.