The new junior cyclocross world champion won…because he had disc brakes

Say what you want about disc brakes, but if Stefano Viezzi didn’t have them–he very well would not have won the junior world championships on Sunday.

The Italian took the win after a long battle with the French favourite, Aubin Sparfel.

Sparfel, however, would have to settle for fourth after a late-race puncture spoiled his chances.

Viezzi, also had some problems near the end of the race.

He attacked hard on the last lap, but then had a crash. Sparfel, however, then had the flat, so the Italian managed to remount and continue to lead.

Then, Keije Solen from the Netherlands and Krystof Bazant of the Czech Republic passed the Frenchman. The Italian kept going to the line–but on a badly damaged front wheel.

A decade ago, Viezzi’s wheel would have just stopped spinning if he was using cantilever brakes. Unless he undid the front brake, it would be nowhere near the clearance needed for the pads (and to do so probably isn’t even legal.) His race would have been over.

Check out the wrecked wheel of the new world champion below and let’s all take a moment to stop arguing about brakes, and just be grateful the young Italian could continue on for the win. (That means you too, Chris Froome.)